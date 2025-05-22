Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Toronto, May 22, 2025 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.

The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.

Highlights

1,264 metres of drilling completed in three holes across all three Groomes Lake EM conductors

Geological evidence suggests the Groomes Lake Corridor is a component of the regional-scale Beatty River Fault (Figure 2)

All three drill holes intersected graphitic shear zones and complex structural features

The central EM conductor hosts the strongest structural deformation, possibly representing a critical fluid pathway for uranium mobilization and precipitation

The top priority Groomes Lake exploration target is the Central EM conductor where it intersects the unconformity

"The drill program was designed to give us a first look into a geologically complex and previously untested portion of the Smart Lake JV project," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "With last year's ground EM survey results and our current drilling, we've made meaningful progress in understanding the project's geologic setting as we continue to advance exploration."

Program Summary and Outcomes

The 2025 Smart Lake JV uranium exploration program marked the first pass drill test of the Groomes Lake Corridor. Drill hole SMT25-13 intersected multiple graphitic shear zones and structural complexities, particularly along the central EM conductor, which appears to be the primary structural feature. Drill and geophysical results indicate the northern portion of the Smart Lake project contains a NE-trending structural zone that is different from the NNW-trending structures that were previously drill-tested to the south.

Following completion of the Groomes Lake drill program, the joint venture's technical and management committees reviewed these initial results. Although uranium mineralization was not intersected in the three 2025 holes, the evidence of strong shear zone development along the Central EM conductor suggests it may have influenced the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Testing of the Groomes Lake Central EM conductor at the unconformity is now considered a top priority exploration target at Smart Lake.





Figure 1: Graphitic shear zone in drill hole SMT25-13 with lower interval of silicified and brecciated rock

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_002full.jpg

Next Steps

The joint venture is currently reviewing potential follow-up strategies, including additional ground fixed-loop EM surveying within the central portion of the project covering the NNW-trending airborne EM conductors. Potential follow-up drilling would include the Groomes Lake unconformity target, the new geophysical grid and select historic ground EM results.

Broader Exploration Outlook

Smart Lake is one of several high-priority projects Purepoint is advancing in the Athabasca Basin. The Company's 50/50 Joint Venture with IsoEnergy is currently preparing for a 5,400-metre drill program at the Dorado Project, located along the Larocque Trend and adjacent to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. Through strategic partnerships and a disciplined exploration approach, Purepoint continues to position itself for discovery in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.



Figure 2: Smart Lake JV Project - Regional Magnetics (Tilt Derivative) Showing Interpreted Geological Relationship with Beatty River Fault and Shea Creek Uranium Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_003full.jpg



Figure 3: Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor - Geologic Interpretation at Unconformity (300 m asl)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_004full.jpg



Figure 4: Smart Lake Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_005full.jpg

About Smart Lake

The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine site and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project (Figure 2). The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.

Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corp. that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

