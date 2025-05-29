South Pacific Metals Unveils Surface Rock Samples Grading Up to 10.3% Copper and 1.7 g/t Gold in Emerging Porphyry-Epithermal System at Ontenu NE

New Epithermal Structures Discovered Ahead of June Drill Launch in Tier-One Mining District Adjacent to K92

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the discovery of a highly prospective gold-copper surface mineralized system at the Ontenu NE target within its flagship Osena Project in Papua New Guinea, just one kilometre south of and geologically analogous to K92 Mining's prolific Kainantu gold mine.

Highlights of the Discovery

Rock chip assays returning up to 10.3% copper ("Cu"), 3.1% Cu & 2.06% Cu, and 1.7 g/t gold ("Au") at surface;

Multiple plus-500 metre gold-in-soil anomalies, with values peaking at 216 ppb Au, over a greater than 3 kilometre ("km") mineralized corridor;

Newly mapped NW-SE striking high-sulphidation structures exhibit hallmark Kainantu-style pathfinders: Au-Cu + Ag-Bi-Te-Zn;

Phase 2 trenching underway at Ontenu Central ahead of drilling, with Trench 1 previously returning: 4 m @ 4.52 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 0.23% Zn 16 m @ 1.25 g/t Au 79 m @ 0.75 g/t Au, 981 ppm Cu



Company-owned diamond drill rig en route to site, with a priority drill campaign set to commence in June. The Ontenu prospects are located along strike in the Kainantu Transfer Zone adjacent to K92 Mining's tenement. The broader Ontenu Gold-Copper Intrusive Complex is part of an interpreted multi-phase intrusive, large-scale gold-copper porphyry system spanning an area of at least 5 km by 3 km. Metal signatures (Au-Te-Bi) in soil and rock samples suggest a later gold-bearing event overprinting an earlier porphyry Cu-Au-Mo event, similar to those observed at other major deposits including K92 Mining's Arakompa Project gold veins.

"These are among the most exciting surface results we've seen to date in this emerging district," said Michael Murphy, Executive Chair. "To encounter double-digit copper and high-grade gold at surface-just steps from an operating mine-underscores Ontenu's exceptional potential. With trenching underway and our drill rig landing next month, we're entering a new phase of discovery."

Figure 1. New structure, with proximal samples grading up to 10.3% Copper & 1.63g/t Au at Ontenu NE (arrow > 2 metres wide). Inset image right high-sulphide zone with chalcopyrite (CuFeS 2 ).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Regional image showing location of Ontenu Central and Ontenu NE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_002full.jpg

Ontenu Northeast Surface Sampling Results

The Company conducted a focused surface exploration campaign at Ontenu Northeast from January to March 2025, following up on historical work by RGC Limited in the 1980s and more recent airborne Mobile MT and magnetic surveys (see news release dated October 16, 2024). This program involved grid-based soil sampling, reconnaissance rock sampling, and geological mapping to confirm the presence of mineralization and identify potential structural trends.

The Ontenu Northeast area spans approximately 2 km by 1.5 km and lies just 1 km from the high-priority Ontenu Central Copper-Gold Prospect. Previous trenching at Ontenu Central returned strong gold and copper mineralization, including 4 metres averaging 4.52 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu within a broader 79-metre interval grading 0.75 g/t Au and 981 ppm Cu (see news release dated August 27, 2024). The site is accessible via road and regional tracks.

The soil sampling grid was established on a 100 m by 100 m spacing, supported by targeted rock sampling and mapping. The results revealed several NE-SW trending gold-in-soil anomalies with values above 30 ppb Au and up to 216 ppb Au, often accompanied by Cu, Ag, Bi, Te, and Zn pathfinders. These features are interpreted as structurally controlled zones prospective for high-grade Au-Cu epithermal systems. Mapping also identified two significant NW-trending structures hosting extensive alteration halos, with mineralized zones up to 2 metres wide and rock chip assays grading up to 10.3% Cu and 1.26 g/t Au (see Appendix 1 for full results).

Figure 3. Soil grid Cu and rock samples - Ontenu NE Gold-Copper Prospect

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Soil Au and rock samples - Ontenu NE Gold-Copper Prospect

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Soil grid for gold and high-grade gold and copper rock samples from Ontenu Main to Ontenu NE on background apparent conductivity (mobile MT)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_005full.jpg

Exploration Potential and Planning

These latest results confirm the presence of mineralization associated with a second geophysical target-defined by coincident apparent conductivity and magnetic anomalies-within the broader Ontenu Au-Cu Epithermal-Porphyry prospect area. This growing system is interpreted to host multiple overlapping deposit types, including: Epithermal intermediate sulfidation systems similar to those currently being by K92 Mining Ltd. at the nearby Kainantu Gold Mine;

Au-Bi-Te alkalic epithermal systems analogous to the world-class Porgera Gold Mine (Porgera JV/Barrick Gold Corporation); and

Ag-Pb-Zn rich low-sulfidation skarn associated with limestones and metasediments.

Based on these positive outcomes, the Company plans to return to Ontenu Northeast to complete additional rock sampling, detailed structural mapping, and site assessments for future drill targeting. The Company's newly acquired diamond drill rig is scheduled to arrive in Papua New Guinea in June 2025, with initial drilling set to commence at Ontenu Central.

Phase 2 Trenching Program at Ontenu Central

The Ontenu Prospect continues to show compelling evidence of a large-scale, mineralized porphyry-epithermal system. As part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming drill program, the Company has launched a second phase of trenching designed to refine drill hole targeting and expand known mineralized zones:

The first of four new trenches has been partially completed, with 80 m excavated and sampled, of a proposed 230 m. All 80 samples collected have been submitted for assay. This trench is approximately 20 m north of Trench 1.

Excavation has commenced at both a westward extension of Trench 1 by 100 m, and a parallel trench ~25 m south of this (230 m length proposed). The trenches parallel to Trench 1 are designed to test the lateral extent of high-grade gold mineralization along strike.

A fourth trench will be initiated to the south, targeting a N-S structural feature associated with prior high-grade soil samples exhibiting a K92-style metal signature (Au-Bi-Te-Sn).

Additional rock sampling is also being conducted across the greater Ontenu area, where peripheral results include up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, and 5.3% Zn.

Figure 6. Ontenu Central Trench Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10890/253755_6e303693246a6b01_006full.jpg

Additional regional rock sampling is underway across areas peripheral to Ontenu Central, where previous grab samples have returned up to 2.69 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, and 5.3% Zn. These broader zones will be further evaluated for future trenching or drill testing.

Continued Exploration at the Anga Project

The Company is also advancing surface exploration at its nearby Anga Project. As announced on April 30, 2025, four high-priority areas are being actively sampled, with the Irinke Prospect-located just 1,500 metres from K92 Mining's processing plant and three kilometres along strike from the Arakompa discovery-emerging as a particularly prospective target potentially representing an extension of K92 Mining's gold system.

About the Osena Project

Covering 738 km² of strategic ground, the Osena Project is located southwest of and adjacent to K92's tenements that host the Kainantu Gold Mine. Priority prospects include Ontenu, a large-scale cluster of five intrusive Copper-Gold porphyry, vein and skarn complex extending over 5 km x 3 km. Recent results from Ontenu Central confirm gold-bearing breccias and include a 79 m trench averaging 0.75 g/t Au, including 4 m at 4.52 g/t Au with a high up to 8.82 g/t Au. Historical rock samples targeted for follow-up include 73 g/t Au, 960 g/t Ag, 3.17% Cu & 10.6% Zn (in different locations). The Ontenu Prospect is one of many occurring within a highly mineralized corridor that extends more than 40 km northeast across the Kainantu District. More than half of the Osena Project tenure remains unexplored.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock Sampling

Rock samples are selective and collected by a Company geologist in the field. Samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby. Gold assays were conducted using 30 g charge Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectra finish (Intertek Code FA25/OES), with a detection limit of 0.01ppm. Samples >1 ppm (1 g/t) Au were re-assayed as a check with no significant difference noted.

Multi-element assays were determined using 4-acid digestion with Induced Coupled Optical Emission (ICPOS) (Intertek code 4A/OE33). Certified reference material, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the rock sample to monitor laboratory performance, with no significant variations from expected results.

Soil Sampling

Soil sampling involves sieving a c-horizon soil to a <2 mm in the field. Soil samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Port Moresby for assay. Assaying for gold and other elements is determined by aqua regia digestion with a mass-spectrometry finish (Intertek code AR01/MS). Certified Reference Material, duplicates and blanks are inserted in the soil sample to monitor laboratory performance, with no significant variations from expected results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been compiled by Company geologists and reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, Ph.D., FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under the Canadian Institute of Mining National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.

For further information please contact:

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of SPMC. In making the forward-looking statements, SPMC has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available to the Company, including SPMC's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There is no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may involve various risks and uncertainties affecting the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because of the context of the statements, including such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans", "may", "estimates", or words of a similar nature. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the arrival of the Company-owned diamond drill in June 2025 and further exploration programs. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory, or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects, prices for metals remaining as estimated, currency exchange rates remaining as estimated, availability of funds for the Company's projects, capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), no labour-related disruptions, no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production, all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner, and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices, fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation), fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar), operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration, inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks and hazards, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner, changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations, legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration, increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel, the availability of additional capital, title matters and the additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Appendix 1

Table 1. Latest campaign rock chips >0.1g/t Au, from Ontenu NE. Ordered by Cu %, with significant Kainantu style intermediate epithermal Au-Cu+ Ag-Bi-Mo-Te-Zn highlighted in red. All coordinates in WGS 84 Zone 55.

Sample ID East North Elevation Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Bismuth (ppm) Copper (%) Mo (ppm) Tellurium (ppm) Zinc (%) E00608 366005 9296329 1815 0.37 56.2 47.8 10.31 4.1 34.9 0.02 E00552 366290 9296324 1901 0.745 60.7 7.21 3.11 156 12.1 3.31 E00551 366287 9296294 1825 0.579 86.4 27.9 2.06 18.4 25.5 0.30 E00549 366298 9296310 1797 1.26 139 24.9 1.47 22 25.4 0.10 E00542 366236 9296435 1768 0.715 46.2 23 0.35 1.6 32.5 0.61 E00548 366298 9296300 1785 1.63 32.7 5.21 0.24 40.7 3.2 0.02 E00583 366343 9296243 1845 0.264 4.71 0.77 0.2 120 1.9 0.01 E00599 365643 9295613 1777 0.185 21.4 0.74 0.19 1 2.5 0.52 E00557 366360 9296245 1826 0.403 1.11 0.19 0.13 11.5 0.1 0.03 E00568 365844 9295441 1783 0.216 17.3 1 0.13 1 0.9 4.74 E00594 365683 9295449 1760 0.693 13.1 0.03 0.11 0.6 0.1 0.07 E00603 365644 9295648 1777 0.332 25 0.83 0.1 1 7.6 0.17 E00526 367313 9296534 1802 0.201 0.39 0.25 0.09 19.8 0.1 0.00 E00540 367498 9296730 1771 0.106 0.81 1.73 0.09 21.3 1.4 0.02 E00601 365642 9295644 1778 0.42 33 2.54 0.05 1.8 10.4 0.43 E00595 365788 9295292 1795 1.7 19.1 0.01 0.04 1 0.1 1.42 E00559 366422 9296232 1824 0.113 1.47 2.71 0.04 7.7 1 0.01 E00561 366450 9296218 1839 0.109 2.64 1.8 0.04 5.5 0.7 0.15 E00602 365644 9295646 1777 0.504 20.4 0.24 0.03 1.3 6.5 0.64 E00558 366428 9296238 1828 0.159 1.55 0.73 0.03 20.2 0.4 0.00 E00612 366870 9295802 1840 0.506 1.01 2.36 0.02 2.3 10.6 0.01 E00598 365642 9295612 1777 0.459 39.3 1.33 0.02 1.1 10 0.05 E00614 365647 9295414 1774 0.254 11.2 0.34 0.02 1.3 7.3 0.25 E00571 366077 9295688 1807 0.247 17.4 2.47 0.02 0.9 7.4 1.68 E00573 365723 9296140 1766 0.184 1.53 1.19 0.02 1.3 1.3 0.02 E00578 366290 9295826 1857 0.171 0.71 3.28 0.02 2.4 5.1 0.04 E00570 366077 9295688 1807 0.563 11.8 5.55 0.01 2.9 4.5 0.21 E00613 366870 9295802 1840 0.479 15.1 2.29 0.01 20.2 3.2 0.00 E00582 366003 9296240 1825 0.175 0.12 1.97 0.01 8 0.7 0.00 E00560 366450 9296218 1839 0.135 0.46 1.22 0.01 29.6 1.1 0.00 E00617 365853 9295185 1811 0.126 5.66 0.03 0.01 0.7 0.1 0.01 E00569 365937 9295577 1784 0.106 7.24 0.43 0.01 2.3 5.9 0.04 E00575 366866 9295801 1879 0.331 20.9 2.28 0 19.5 1.6 0.00

Table 2. Latest campaign soil sampling results >30ppb Au, from Ontenu NE. All coordinates in WGS 84 Zone 55.

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation Au

(ppb) Silver (ppm) Bismuth (ppm) Copper (ppm) Mo (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zn

(ppm) E20234 366333 9296141 1852 216 0.06 1.23 124 305.4 39.6 7 E20417 367150 9296541 1804 213 0.06 0.27 794 184.4 18.5 14 E20247 366634 9296241 1843 169 0.11 0.32 108 27.9 105 10 E20235 366433 9296141 1851 133 0.025 0.41 83.2 14.3 17.3 6 E20265 367230 9296441 1855 132 0.17 0.03 54.9 0.7 69.2 39 E20305 365733 9295439 1785 99 1.27 0.35 73.5 0.7 1570 413 E20390 366292 9296341 1814 98 0.17 1.38 113 2.5 356 34 E20306 365833 9295441 1792 97 12.7 0.55 239 1.5 804 192 E20373 365792 9296041 1794 96 0.31 1.13 131 3.7 23.9 4 E20356 365714 9295841 1785 92 1.22 0.92 163 8.1 22.7 235 E20304 365638 9295440 1758 91 0.14 0.25 118 1.2 35.3 101 E20243 366233 9296241 1843 74 0.23 1.45 231 0.9 148 175 E20392 366534 9296341 1826 71 0.025 1.2 267 1.9 7 11 E20254 366029 9296452 1800 69 0.09 0.78 94.4 21.6 8.7 8 E20416 367047 9296542 1794 69 0.17 0.37 2001 53.2 6.1 33 E20277 366632 9295741 1868 68 0.09 1.08 124 0.9 167 77 E20238 366734 9296141 1845 62 0.025 6.61 251 1.9 86 36 E20378 366391 9296041 1850 59 0.06 1.47 160 11.4 72.7 45 E20232 366144 9296141 1885 58 0.025 0.79 116 13 15.7 22 E20361 366208 9295841 1849 55 0.12 1.79 114 1.9 22.5 61 E20362 366310 9295841 1854 53 0.12 2.93 278 1.1 53.1 121 E20383 366895 9296041 1852 47 0.17 0.8 161 1.2 101 145 E20397 367038 9296341 1845 44 0.025 0.06 62.7 1.2 45.1 23 E20470 365637 9296141 1787 42 0.36 2.46 188 1.7 41.3 66 E20388 366097 9296341 1823 41 0.16 1.46 74 2.3 37 18 E20244 366333 9296241 1843 40 0.025 0.81 49.8 1.6 63.4 11 E20456 365933 9295141 1812 40 2.81 0.09 125 1.4 70.9 205 E20276 366533 9295741 1872 39 0.59 0.81 256 1.3 88.5 80 E20240 366933 9296141 1877 38 0.025 0.23 52.1 11.8 34.3 6 E20389 366198 9296341 1814 37 0.05 1.4 47 0.8 145 17 E20255 366221 9296439 1750 36 0.14 0.74 52.3 1.7 18.3 27 E20262 366933 9296441 1839 35 0.91 0.68 310 3.1 68.1 157 E20267 367134 9296241 1842 35 0.025 0.95 89.3 2.2 28.1 40 E20314 366632 9295441 1825 34 0.16 0.27 100 1.1 70.1 113 E20261 366834 9296444 1826 32 0.31 1.43 67.4 1.2 77.7 23 E20248 366733 9296241 1843 31 0.025 0.51 95.1 3.1 18.4 21

