First Tellurium and Pyrodelta Provide a Summary of May 21st Luncheon Presentation in Vancouver

PyroDelta has developed thermoelectric generators in both flat and tubular form that can withstand temperatures of up to 900°C (1 - At a luncheon presentation held Wednesday, May 21, First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) and its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy provided an update on PyroDelta's thermoelectric radiator/generator technology and First Tellurium's precious and critical metals properties. Following is a summary of topics discussed as well as links to related videos.

Michael Abdelmaseh, PyroDelta's Head Engineer, provided a progress report on development of PyroDelta's thermoelectric generator (TEG), noting that the company has developed generators in both flat and tubular form that can withstand temperatures up to 900°C (1,650°F). The various configurations from these forms can meet a range of commercial applications including:

Automobile cooling and power generation for both combustion and electric vehicles

Supplemental, off-grid power for AI and crypto mining data centers

Generating supplemental power from heat pumps, industrial furnaces and heat producing industries

Abdelmaseh's presentation was followed by a Q&A session, where some important questions and issues were addressed. In particular, Abdelmaseh fielded a question about device costing, for which he has provided an expanded response:

"For the combustion engine radiator TEG device, it's crucial to understand that we are not adding components to a vehicle-we are replacing components. While I can't release specific numbers at this point, I can tell you that, currently the device will cost less than the combined cost of a radiator, alternator and associated parts such as belts and pulleys. This makes it reasonable and economical, especially when you factor in the significant fuel savings."

Regarding the cost of TEG devices for AI and crypto mining data centers, Abdelmaseh added, "The cost of a PyroDelta TEG would be a miniscule part of a data mining center's expense. And yet it would supply critical, off-grid electricity to power monitoring devices."

Data centers require monitoring systems that detect overheating, power surges, hardware failures, security breaches and more. "These systems need to be off-grid," said Abdelmaseh. "If the main power fails, and the monitoring systems go down with it, you're flying blind. You can't detect or prevent catastrophic issues. The PyroDelta TEG would be an effective solution for this application."

Abdelmaseh noted that PyroDelta is in discussions with an AI data center provider, and they are collaborating on how best to integrate the device into center's infrastructure.

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty provided an update on the Company's mineral exploration side, emphasizing that First Tellurium is the only company focused entirely on tellurium.

"Tellurium is a critical metal," said Docherty, "and everyone knows governments are pushing critical metals. And as people understand how important it's becoming to the world of energy and other potential applications…that's why people call us up, such as Michael (with PyroDelta).

Tellurium is a key component of the PyroDelta TEG. Tellurium for the device is currently supplied through First Tellurium's strategic partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, British Columbia.

Docherty provided a summary of the positive economics reported in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment for First Tellurium's Deer Horn Property in British Columbia. That document is no longer current under Securities Commission regulations, but Docherty asked the question, "What has changed since then?

"The PEA was based on $1,300 gold and $17 silver," said Docherty. "And since then, we have confirmed that we're sitting on a copper porphyry. Every mining guy in this room knows how important copper porphyries are. In 2024, we announced the possibility that we might have a molybdenum porphyry in addition."

Docherty also reminded attendees that in 2024, interpretation of geophysical data confirmed that the gold-silver-tellurium and copper porphyry zones at Deer Horn are now considered to be part of one large, 17.5 square-kilometer mineralized zone. He also reiterated that many industry experts believe tellurium will soon experience a supply crunch due to its growing importance for solar panels and reminded attendees that 60 percent of the world's tellurium currently comes from China.

"We are the only tellurium exploration company," said Docherty, "so it's interesting how people are knocking on our door as opposed to us having to compete with other companies."

A video of the full conference presentation can be viewed here.

