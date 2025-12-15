Goldstorm Metals Geophysical Surveys Define New Exploration Drill Targets on the 100% Owned Crown Property, Located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Vancouver, December 15, 2025 - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated analysis of the results of the 2025 Geophysical Programs, including both the Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) surveys, with incorporation of the geochemical surveys completed at its 100%-owned Crown Property. The Property covers approximately 16,000 hectares directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and Newmont's Brucejack Mine. Click to view: Crown location map.

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments "This year's IP and MT programs have significantly improved our understanding of the structural framework at the Crown Project - a key factor in interpreting the overall mineral potential as currently defined by surface mineralization along the Orion Spine. When combined with data from the geochemical program, the results provide important sub-surface information for planning future drill programs across multiple high-priority gold, copper and silver targets.

"The geophysical results suggest the presence of a large, intrusive body at depth, which may be the source of mineralized veins seen at surface. This reinforces both our current exploration model and the geological connection between the Crown Project, Treaty Creek (Tudor Gold) and the KSM (Seabridge Gold) porphyry systems. Together these systems form a 20-kilometer-long, north trending mineral belt hosting resources of over 100 million ounces gold, 20 billion pounds of copper and over 400 million ounces of silver. The combined survey results increase our confidence in the potential for discovering a very large intrusive-related copper-gold-silver porphyry system. The favourable geophysical and geochemical results define an area measuring 1.2 km in a north-south direction, and over a kilometer east to west. A silica-rich resistive ridge at surface, a chargeability anomaly beneath it, and a deep MT low below that are features of a classic porphyry architecture. These would represent the silicified lithocap, the sulfide shell, and the deep alteration/fluid system. That's exactly the kind of geometry you want to see when hunting a porphyry deposit.

"The Orion Spine area is now drill-ready and we will be assessing the best options for drilling the priority co-incident anomalies. We plan a minimum of 2,400 to 3,000 meters of HQ and NQ core in at least six drill holes for Phase 1. Contingent on the success of Phase 1, an additional proposed 5,000-6,000 meters of drilling may proceed for Phase 2. We will release the drill plan once targets are finalized and the budget and logistics are confirmed for the proposed 2026 Exploration Program."





video of Ken Konkin explaining the results of the 2025 Geophysical Survey

Ken Konkin continued: "In addition to delineating numerous high-priority geophysical targets, our 2025 exploration year's highlight was the discovery of a new gold zone located ten kilometers south of Brucejack Mines' Valley of the Kings Deposit. The new discovery, now known as Delta West, consists of a series of structurally-controlled, sub-parallel, gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins and stockwork systems trending east-northeast, similar to the trends observed at Treaty Creek's Supercell Complex. Exploration crews will target this 500 m by 800 m area with the focus on expanding the zone eastward, where more gossanous host rocks have been observed from the air. This area has only recently been exposed due to the rapid ablation of snowfields and glaciers. These mineralized structures are located much higher in elevation than the known porphyry deposits occurring to the north at KSM and Treaty Creek. We believe that these gold-bearing structures may represent the outer reaches of a deep-seated intrusive-related or porphyry system."

Highlights of the IP and MT Geophysical Programs include:

Identification of multiple, large-scale, high-chargeability and low-resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified zones of copper, gold and silver mineralization along the Orion Spine, where the potential exists for a mineralizing intrusive source at depth.

Delineation of a coincident chargeability-resistivity anomaly at the Copernicus Zone, situated between 300 and 500 meters in depth and extending over 1.2 km north to south and over 1 km east to west, where recent exploration efforts have returned significant copper-gold-silver assay results.

Mapping of subsurface MT resistivity variations, to depths exceeding 2,500 meters, enhancing the understanding of potential sources and deep-rooted structures related to the hydrothermal mineralization. (Note that low resistivity equates to high conductivity, often due to the presence of metallic minerals).

Prioritization of seven conductive zones: four first-priority and three second-priority.

Identification of 26 chargeability anomalies: 15 first priority, 8 second priority, and 3 third priority targets.

Figure 1: 2025 IP Chargeability with Co-incident Au-Cu Rock Geochemistry

Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/278026_3b9c848ba4f98806_002full.jpg





Figure 2: 2025 MT Resistivity - Copernicus Zone at Orion Spine, Crown Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/278026_3b9c848ba4f98806_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Project showing MT Resistivity underlying the Goldstrom Gold Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/278026_3b9c848ba4f98806_005full.jpg

Note the similarities between the size and intensity of the MT conductivity anomalies (resistivity lows) that underlie the Orion Spine at the Crown Property (Figure 2) and the MT anomaly beneath the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek owned by Tudor Gold Corp., the parent company of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (Figure 3)

Warrant Acceleration

Goldstorm also announces that it is providing notice regarding the acceleration of the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company that were originally issued on June 27, 2025 (see news release dated June 27, 2025). Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, the expiry date of the Warrants accelerates if the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") exceeds $0.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period") during the unexpired term of the Warrants, resulting in a new expiry date that is 30 calendar days after the date the Company issues notice to the Warrant holders. The Company hereby provides notice on December 15, 2025, of the Acceleration Period covering the 10 trading days between October 10, 2025, and October 24, 2025, which has triggered the acceleration of the expiry of the Warrants to 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on January 15, 2026 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278026