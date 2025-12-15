Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Midnight Sun Hosting Technical Webinar

15.12.2025  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2025 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA / OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") invites investors to attend a webinar on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST. The Company will be discussing developments at both its Dumbwa and Kazhiba targets and will host presentations by COO Kevin Bonel and VP Exploration Adrian Karolko. Live Q&A with the team will follow presentations.

Midnight Sun Webinar and Technical Update

December 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST

Join the Midnight Sun Webinar here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86571966252

Meeting ID: 865 7196 6252

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Adrian O'Brien
VP Business Development and Communications
Tel: +1 604 809 6890
Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2H9MQ
CA5980151057
Unternehmenswebsite
Kupfer
CoCu
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap