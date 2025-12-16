Exploits Reports up to 48.4 g/t Gold from Surface Grab Samples; Fully-Permitted Drill Program at Fenton, Quebec

High-grade sulphide-hosted gold confirmed; 3,000-5,000 m drill program starts mid-Jan 2026

Toronto, December 16, 2025 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) is pleased to report results from its Phase 1 exploration program and outline plans for an initial diamond drill program at its fully permitted Fenton gold project in Québec.

"Phase 1 work at Fenton has exceeded our expectations. It confirmed high-grade gold at surface and in resampled historic core, gave us a clearer understanding of the mineralized system, and identified multiple drill-ready untested EM targets," said Jeff Swinoga, CEO and President of Exploits. "Fenton already benefits from a historical mineral resource estimate of 63,885 oz Au (see Exploits' news release dated October 8, 2025, for details), and there has been substantial drilling and geophysical work completed on and around that deposit since then."

He added, "The next step is to test step-outs and new EM-based targets around the historical footprint that were never followed up. With permits in place and a drill contractor lined up, Fenton is an excellent opportunity to unlock meaningful high-grade ounces by systematically testing this sulphide-hosted system along strike and at depth."

Highlights

High-grade resampled historic core: Resampling returned up to 49.0 g/t Au over 0.51 m (145.08-145.59 m) within a 145.0-147.5 m interval of historic hole 1391-20-36, where 25.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m (145.0-146.0 m) was previously reported.

High-grade surface samples: Surface grab samples from massive pyrite-pyrrhotite lenses and mineralized deformation zones returned up to 48.4 g/t Au, with additional samples assaying 15.6 g/t Au, 11.9 g/t Au, and 9.16 g/t Au from sulphide-rich basalt and graphitic units.

Multiple untested targets identified: Integration of new fieldwork with historical drilling and electromagnetic (EM) data has outlined multiple untested EM conductors and sulphide horizons interpreted to be prospective for additional high-grade shoots outside the main Fenton zone.

Permits secured; drilling to commence in January: Exploits has received both the Autorisation de travaux d'interventions en milieu forestier (ATI Permit) and the Permis d'intervention en milieu forestier (Forest Intervention Permit, or FIP) from the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests for Fenton, and has signed a contract with a Québec-based diamond drilling contractor. A 3,000-5,000 metre drill program is scheduled to begin in mid-January 2026.

Phase 1 Field Program Confirms High-Grade Gold at Surface

Ahead of the planned drill program, Exploits completed a focused field program at Fenton designed to validate historical work, better characterize the style of mineralization, and prioritize targets for drilling. Work included:

Detailed mapping and sampling of key trenches, outcrops, and previously untested EM anomalies

Drone-based imaging to document structures, alteration, and exposure

Systematic sampling of sulphide-rich zones, deformation corridors, and graphitic units.

Field geologists documented high-grade gold mineralization hosted in:

Sulphide-rich metasedimentary and graphitic units interbedded with basalts

Deformation zones with strong sericite-chlorite-silica alteration

Massive to semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite lenses within altered mafic volcanics.

Selected grab samples returned assays up to 48.4 g/t Au from massive sulphides, with additional high-grade values in the 9-16 g/t Au range from structurally controlled zones and graphitic horizons. These results confirm the presence of robust, sulphide-hosted gold mineralization at surface and highlight multiple zones of interest along the Fenton trend. A summary of selected grab samples is provided in Table 1 (Appendix).

Figure 1: Fenton Project - Overview Map Showing Defined Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/278181_f21df766b4bc7ab7_002full.jpg

Historic Core Review Upgrades Previous Intercepts

In parallel with fieldwork, Exploits completed a detailed review and relogging of preserved historic drill core from the Fenton area, focusing on holes containing known high-grade intercepts and broader zones of sulphide mineralization. This work included:

Mapping alteration and mineralized assemblages at the core scale

A structural review of mineralized intervals and host units

Selection of samples for petrographic thin-section study

Collection of 17 additional samples for re-assay of key intervals

Resampling of preserved historic core from hole 1391-20-36 returned 49.0 g/t Au over 0.51 m (gravimetric) from 145.08-145.59 m, within the 145.0-146.0 m zone where historical assays reported 25.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m, confirming the presence of high-grade gold.

The relogging program has also refined the geological model at Fenton by:

Better defining the distribution of metasedimentary and graphitic rocks, which appear closely associated with higher-grade gold

Highlighting the role of sulphide-rich horizons and graphitic shear zones as key hosts for gold mineralization

Linking high-grade intervals in drill core to mapped EM conductors and surface mineralization.

A summary of resampled core assays is provided in Table 2 (Appendix).

Permits Secured and January 2026 Drill Program

Exploits has received both the ATI Permit and the FIP from the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests for the Fenton Project. These authorizations cover the forestry-related exploration activities required to initiate drilling and associated infrastructure.

With permits in place and a drill contract signed with an experienced Québec-based diamond drilling contractor, the Company plans to commence a 3,000-5,000 metre diamond drill program at Fenton in mid-January 2026.

The initial drill program is expected to test:

The area surrounding the historical high-grade intercept of 356 g/t Au over 0.6 metres reported by a previous operator, as well as adjacent mineralized zones

Several strong EM conductors interpreted as sulphide-rich horizons along strike from known mineralization

Newly mapped surface anomalies and sulphide-bearing deformation zones not previously drilled.

Results from the drill program will be released on a timely basis as they are received and interpreted.

Wilson and Benoist Programs

At the Wilson and Benoist projects, Exploits completed a three-week field program focused on validating historical work, mapping key structures, and collecting channel and grab samples from known mineralized areas to refine the understanding of mineralization styles and guide follow-up exploration. Data from these programs is currently being compiled and interpreted. The Company expects to report results from Wilson and Benoist in a separate news release once this work is complete.

Historical Resource

Fenton (GM 56275; Chénard, 2000): The historical estimate predates NI 43-101, cannot be compared to CIM standards, and lacks complete QA/QC documentation. It is considered relevant but uncertain and suspect due to limited verification, incomplete sampling, and inconsistencies in survey control. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as current, and the Company is not treating it as current. Additional work (data verification, re-logging, re-sampling, confirmation drilling, and updated modelling) would be required.

Sampling, Analytical Methods, and QA/QC

Samples referenced in this news release were submitted to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (Calgary, Alberta), an independent, accredited laboratory. Samples were dried, crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, split, and pulverized to 90% passing 105 microns. Gold was analyzed by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish, with gravimetric finish applied to overlimit samples. Multi-element analyses were completed using four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS finish. Certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates were used as part of the QA/QC program.

Historic Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

Geurcheville-Fenton (SOQUEM 2020; Series 1391): Core was halved and analyzed at ALS using standard crushing and pulverizing protocols with silica blanks. Gold >5 g/t was re-assayed by gravimetric finish; elevated Pt, Pd, Ag, and base metals were re-analyzed using appropriate fire assay and ICP-OES methods. QA/QC included certified standards and blanks (1 in 25) plus ALS internal controls. All laboratories were ISO 17025 accredited. Reported intervals are core lengths; true widths unknown. Source: GM 71834.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Québec and Ontario. The Company's core assets include the Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist projects in Québec and the Hawkins project in Ontario. Exploits is committed to disciplined capital allocation, systematic exploration, and creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

Appendix

Table 1: Grab Samples and general descriptions

Sample # Easting Northing Lithology Sulph

(%) Historic Trench Fire Assays (g/t) Au Gravimetric

Assays

(g/t)

Au Metallic Screen

Assays

(g/t)

Au Comments A0122218 473273 5485083 Basalt 30 4-C 0.574



Rusty, silicified zone with coarse disseminated and banded pyrite. A0122219 473474 5484591 Schist 15 Trench-1-Dec-02 9.16 11.8

Strongly schistose zone with silicification and abundant pyrite (semi-massive bands). A0122220 473554 5484439 Schist 40 Trench-1-Dec-02 8.16

15.6 Rusty, silicified, pyrite-rich zone (semi-massive). A0122221 473400 5484665 Schist 50 Trench-1-Dec-01 0.914



Rusty, silicified, strongly schistose zone with abundant pyrite. A0122222 473406 5484681 Schist 25 Trench-1-Dec-01 >10.0 0.8 .917 Massive pyrite with silica. A0122223 473401 5484675 Schist 70 Trench-1-Dec-01 0.737



Massive pyrite with silica. A0122224 473259 5484776 Schist 50 TR11-23 11.9

11.9 Massive pyrite with silica. A0122225 474162 5484959 Metasediment 25 Trench 3 >10.0

48.4 Schistose deformation zone with silicification, sulphides, and thin graphite lenses. UTM NAD83 - Zone 18N

Table 2. Re-Sampling of Historic Drill Core - Selected Assay Results, Fenton Project

(Historical Hole ID) Sample # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Historic Au (g/t) Fire Assay Au (g/t) Gravimetric Au (g/t) 1391-20-36 A0122201 134.4 135.35 0.95 - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122202 135.35 135.9 0.55 - 0.198 - 1391-20-36 A0122203 135.9 136.5 0.6 - 0.007 - 1391-20-36 A0122204 136.5 137 0.5 - 7.75 8.3 1391-20-36 A0122205 137 137.74 0.74 - 0.408 - 1391-20-36 A0122206 137.74 138.26 0.52 - 1.53 1.8 1391-20-36 A0122207 138.26 138.78 0.52 - 7.19 7.3 1391-20-36 A0122208 - - - - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122209 138.78 140 1.22 - 0.031 - 1391-20-36 A0122210 140 141 1 - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122211 141 142 1 - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122212 142 143 1 - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122213 143 144 1 - 0.003 - 1391-20-36 A0122214 144 145.08 1.08 - <0.002 - 1391-20-36 A0122215 145.08 145.59 0.51

>10.0 49 1391-20-36 A0122216 145.59 146.48 0.89 - 0.106 - 1391-20-36 A0122217 146.48 147.2 0.72 - 0.112 -

Plate 1. Representative photos of mineralized basalt and outcrop exposures, Fenton Property:

a) Strongly foliated, mineralized basalt.

b) Lens of massive pyrite hosted in silicified, altered basalt.

c) Close-up of mineralized basalt with sericite-chlorite-silica alteration.

d) Mineralized outcrop within Trench-1-Dec-02.

e) Mineralized outcrop in Trench 3.

f) Mineralized outcrop in Trench-1-Dec-01.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/278181_f21df766b4bc7ab7_003full.jpg

Summary of collar information from historical drill holes

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) 1391-20-36 473805 5485587 367.9 32 -56 167

Historic Gold Assay Results - Hole 1391-20-36

(Historic data; not verified by the Qualified Person)

Sample ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Historic Au (g/t) Assay Type (Historic) E6148035 14.0 15.5 1.5 0.013 Fire assay E6148036 20.5 22.0 1.5 0.004 Fire assay E6148037 24.5 26.0 1.5 0.019 Fire assay E6148038 29.0 30.5 1.5 0.010 Fire assay E6148039 30.5 32.0 1.5 0.006 Fire assay E6148041 32.0 33.5 1.5 0.004 Fire assay E6148042 33.5 35.0 1.5 0.005 Fire assay E6148043 35.0 36.5 1.5 0.003 Fire assay E6148044 36.5 37.5 1.0 0.193 Fire assay E6148045 37.5 39.0 1.5 0.034 Fire assay E6148046 39.0 40.5 1.5 0.021 Fire assay E6148047 40.5 42.0 1.5 0.006 Fire assay E6148048 42.0 43.5 1.5 0.031 Fire assay E6148049 43.5 45.0 1.5 0.043 Fire assay E6148050 45.0 46.5 1.5 0.009 Fire assay E6148051 46.5 48.0 1.5 0.372 Fire assay E6148053 57.0 58.5 1.5 0.096 Fire assay E6148055 60.0 61.3 1.3 0.130 Fire assay E6148057 62.3 63.0 0.7 25.9 Gravimetric E6148061 88.0 89.5 1.5 0.738 Fire assay E6148062 102.5 104.0 1.5 0.005 Fire assay E6148063 113.5 115.0 1.5 0.066 Fire assay E6148064 121.0 122.5 1.5 0.136 Fire assay E6148066 122.5 124.0 1.5 0.038 Fire assay E6148067 124.0 125.5 1.5 0.042 Fire assay E6148068 125.5 127.0 1.5 0.012 Fire assay E6148069 127.0 128.5 1.5 0.128 Fire assay E6148070 132.5 134.0 1.5 0.143 Fire assay E6148071 134.0 135.0 1.0 0.013 Fire assay E6148072 135.0 136.5 1.5 0.141 Fire assay E6148073 136.5 137.5 1.0 2.23 Fire assay E6148075 137.5 138.6 1.1 3.72 Fire assay E6148076 138.6 140.0 1.4 0.044 Fire assay E6148077 144.0 145.0 1.0 0.019 Fire assay E6148078 145.0 146.0 1.0 25.7 Gravimetric E6148080 146.0 147.5 1.5 0.014 Fire assay *Historic values represent original reported assays and are presented for reference only.

