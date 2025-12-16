Menü Artikel
Did You Acquire Shares Of Southgobi Resources Ltd. Between March 30, 2011 To November 7, 2013 (inclusive)?

16.12.2025  |  CNW

NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement for C$6.8 million to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or may be domiciled, who:

Acquired SouthGobi's securities during the Class Period and continued to hold some or all of those securities as of November 8, 2013, other than Excluded Persons.

In the above definition:

"Class Period" means the period from March 30, 2011 through November 7, 2013 inclusive.

"Excluded Persons" means the Defendant and any of its controlling shareholders, past and present subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, senior employees, partners, legal representatives, heirs, predecessors, successors and assigns and China Investment Corporation;

"Securities" means common shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd., listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SGQ", and on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the trading code "1878", and which, throughout the Class Period, were also admitted to trading on alternative trading venues in Canada, including Alpha Toronto and Chi-X Toronto.

(the "Class" or the "Class Members")

The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendant.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the settlement, Class Members must submit a claim form to the Claims Administrator at www.southgobiclassactionsettlement.ca by June 15, 2026, at 11:59PM EST.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a Claim for compensation:

  • View the long-form notice at www.southgobiclassactionsettlement.ca
  • Call toll-free 1-877-781-1550

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

SOURCE Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario


