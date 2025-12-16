Besra Gold Announces Board of Directors

Perth, December 16, 2025 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that, following today's Annual General and Special Meeting, the Board of Besra now comprises the following.

John Blake, Non-Executive Chairman

Dr Blake is an experienced CEO and director of ASX and TSX-listed companies. He is a qualified Surveyor and Mining Engineer. He has managed open-pit and underground mines, with 35 years of experience in Australia, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the South Pacific, and Brazil. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Matthew Greentree, Non-Executive Director

Dr Greentree is a highly experienced mining executive and Geologist, formerly the Managing Director and CEO of Ausgold Ltd. between 2017 to 2024. He has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and a proven track record of discovery. His expertise covers Australia, Asia, the United States of America and Canada. He is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

David Potter, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Potter has extensive experience in the resource sector, spanning over 30 years. Mr Potter currently works as a private-sector resource-sector consultant, advising on technical, financial, and strategic matters. He has a Bachelor of Science (geology), a Master of Science (mineral economics) and a diploma in Financial Investment and Analysis. David is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Commenting on the changed Board, Chairman John Blake stated that: "The Board thanks Besra's shareholders for their continuing support and looks forward to positively and constructively progressing Besra's exploration objectives at the Bau Gold Project."

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278234