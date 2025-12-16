Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District

Data support skarn/porphyry potential; drill - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") today announced the filing of an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Elephant Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada.

The Report, authored by Steven L. McMillin, MSc, CPG, of Rangefront Mining Services, provides an integrated assessment of geology, geophysics, and the compilation and analysis of historical exploration data. Historical exploration on the property has identified multiple gold-bearing structures, surface sampling anomalies, and drill intercepts that indicate strong potential for both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Previous work identified scattered mineralization in widely spaced holes that, when mineralized, suggest the presence of a larger system at depth. The current report outlines that additional drilling is warranted to evaluate skarn- and porphyry-style gold-copper mineralization.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The Elephant Project sits on the east-central flank of the Battle Mountain District, with year-round access and established infrastructure.

Approximately 3,740 acres (1,514 ha) across 187 unpatented lode claims

Historical Work: 32 drill holes totalling 11,868 m (38,937 ft) with 27 holes reaching bedrock Widespread basemetals anomalism and localized highgrade Au within skarn/hornfels near intrusive dikes.

Notable Intervals (historic): EL04P3: 1.5 m @ 14.5 g/t Au, plus 1.5 m @ 1.735 g/t Au. 3C: 6.2 ft @ 7.70 g/t Au, plus multiple intervals between 0.59-1.60 g/t Au over 1-20 m. These intercepts occur within broader halos of base-metal enrichment (Cu, Pb, Zn), consistent with skarn/porphyry systems.



(True widths unknown; all intercepts are historical and reported in the Report.)

GeophysicsDriven Targets: IP-Resistivity survey defines coherent chargeability anomalies interpreted as sulfides at depth, aligned with intrusive trends. Airborne magnetics show magnetitedestructive alteration consistent with porphyry systems. Priority drill intervals are outlined along four IP lines.



"This Report further highlights the potential of the Elephant Project, supporting the Company's intention to advance a systematic exploration program aimed at expanding on past work and unlocking the project's full potential in a district that already hosts tier-one operations," commented Michael Smith, CEO of Element79 Gold Corp. "With high-grade gold intervals reported in historical core and geophysical signatures consistent with sulfide mineralization, our focus is on smart meters that test the heart of this system."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Proposed drill targets

Next Steps:

Legacy Core Program: Re-log, photograph, and digitize historical core; implement QA/QC check assays and petrography. Geophysics Integration: Complete a property-wide ground/drone magnetics survey and extend IP coverage over remaining claims; merge historical gravity data with public datasets. 3D Geologic Model: Build an integrated model combining structural, geochemical, and geophysical data to rank targets. Drilling: Test IP chargeability corridors and the interpreted north?northeast intrusive trend, stepping into Section 12 where multi?element grades are highest.

The full NI 43-101 report can be viewed on SEDAR+ here.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Director of Element79 Gold Corp, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.

