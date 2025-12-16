Adamera Repricing Private Placement

Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) ("Adamera" or the "Company") announces today it has repriced its private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $724,000 originally announced on October 9, 2026 (the "Financing").

The Financing will consist of two components:

Up to 9,164,000 Units will be issued at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $504,020. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Planned use of proceeds from the unit financing includes working capital and exploration drilling on the Company's gold projects in Washington State, USA. If the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is $0.16 or more over a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the respective closing, the warrants will expire on the 30th day (the "Accelerated Expiry Date") after the 10 consecutive trading days at or above $0.16 unless exercised by the holder on or before the Accelerated Expiry Date (the "Accelerated Provision").

Up to 3,385,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") will be issued at a price of $0.065 per unit for gross proceeds of $220,025. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years from the date of issuance to purchase a non-flow-through share. The warrants associated with the FT Units will have the same Accelerated Provision as the Units financing. Flow-through funds will be used for qualifying Canadian exploration expenditures on the Company's newly identified gold, copper and zinc prospects on the South Hedley Project in southern British Columbia and may be eligible for the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit

All securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Financing remains subject to the approval of the Exchange.

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Financing as permitted under the Exchange policies.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade gold deposits in Washington State and British Columbia. The Company holds numerous drill ready gold silver and copper targets in areas with past producing mines.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

