Amex Exploration Completes Acquisition of Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects

16.12.2025  |  Newsfile

Montreal, December 16, 2025 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in the 324 non-contiguous mining claims comprising 8,392.92 hectares in the Abbotsford and Hepburn Townships in the province of Ontario. The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the definitive asset purchase agreement entered into between the Company and an arm's length vendor, previously announced on December 1, 2025.

About Amex Exploration Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 501.08 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278249


