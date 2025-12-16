Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement

Vancouver - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 8, 2025, the Company has closed the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 7,577,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $606,200. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 48-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. There were no finders' fees paid in connection with this private placement.

Proceeds raised will be used for general working capital.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Phenom Ventures to provide marketing and investor awareness services. Phenom Ventures will develop and distribute content across various financial media platforms and newsletters to increase the Company's visibility. The engagement will run from December 17, 2025, to June 17, 2026. As compensation, the Company will pay Phenom Ventures USD $250,000. No securities will be issued in connection with this engagement.

