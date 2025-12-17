Alerio Gold Announces Change Of Name And Symbol To Lighthouse Gold Inc. (LGHT)

VANCOUVER - Alerio Gold Inc. ("Alerio" or the "Company") (CSE: ALE) is pleased to announce that the Company's name will be changed to "Lighthouse Gold Inc.," accompanied by a change in the trading symbol for its common shares to "LGHT" (the "Name and Symbol Change"). In connection with the Name and Symbol Change, it is anticipated that trading in the common shares of the Company will commence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and symbol at the open of markets on December 17, 2025.

Holders of share and warrant certificates in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the Name and Symbol Change.

In connection with the Name and Symbol Change, the CUSIP of common shares of the Company will be changed to 531961100. (ISIN: CA5319611003).

About the Company

About Alerio Gold Corp.

Alerio Gold is a mineral exploration and development company in the business of acquiring, and exploring gold properties, with a focus in Guyana, South America. The company currently has 100-per-cent interest in two properties located in Guyana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Geoff Balderson"

Geoff Balderson, Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Geoff Balderson

Telephone: 604-602-0001

Email: gb@corporateminds.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the name change and the timing thereof are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

