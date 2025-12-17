Graphano Provides Update on Airborne MAG-TDEM Geophysics Program at Black Pearl, Quebec

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (OTC Pink: GELEF) ("Graphano" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged Prospectair Geosurveys (Québec) to complete a helicopter-borne airborne magnetic ("MAG") and time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") geophysical survey over its Black Pearl Project in Québec (the "Survey"). The Survey is expected to commence this week, subject to weather conditions and aviation safety considerations.

Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano, commented: "The high-resolution data acquisition will provide critical subsurface intelligence to guide our strategic development of the Black Pearl property. We're utilizing proven geophysical methods that have successfully identified mineral systems throughout this highly prospective region."

Airborne Geophysics - Survey Specifications

Prospectair Geosurveys will conduct the Survey over approximately 637 line-kilometres in Quebec's Laurentides region. The helicopter-borne Survey utilizes N130-oriented traverse lines with 100m line spacing and control lines at 1,000m spacing.

Technical specifications include:

real-time differential GPS navigation,

cesium vapor magnetometer with magnetic base station for diurnal correction,

time-domain EM system recording multi-channel off-time responses, and

rigorous quality control with re-flight criteria for line spacing and magnetic noise.

Graphano expects to integrate the airborne datasets with existing geological and exploration information to support follow-up field investigations and prioritization of target areas.

Bulk Sample Update - LAB and Standard Projects

Graphano is currently in the process of engaging an engineering company to file and manage bulk sample extraction activities on the Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux ("LAB") and Standard project areas. Concurrently, the Company is advancing data gathering activities related to:

site selection for sample extraction,

geochemistry analysis,

infrastructure requirements assessment, and

environmental closure planning.

Geological reports are being compiled to support site selection at both the LAB and Standard locations. The Company is also progressing waste rock location planning activities in parallel with bulk sample permitting and engineering preparation.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

