Triple Point Resources Advances Environmental Planning for the Fischells Salt Dome Project

New regulatory leadership strengthens readiness for environmental assessment initiation

St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. (Triple Point) is advancing environmental planning for the Fischells Salt Dome project on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, as the company prepares for project registration and the next phase of regulatory review.

As part of this work, Triple Point is collaborating with ICI Innovations Inc. (ICI Innovation), a St. John's based software and professional support services company. Its Real-Time Innovation and Visualization Access Software (RIVAS) system for project information management is central to environmental planning for the project and supported by ICI Innovations' experienced team of developers, scientists and practitioners. The system will promote transparency, improve understanding of project context and support informed engagement with regulators, Indigenous groups, communities and stakeholders.

ICI Innovations is compiling public and private biological, geophysical and engineering information, alongside local knowledge gathered through Triple Point's community meetings and regional discussions. Integrating this project information within RIVAS makes complex information accessible and supports clearer communication throughout the environmental assessment process.

"Getting environmental assessment right starts long before registration. We have been engaging for a long time with communities, Indigenous groups and regional stakeholders and we take that responsibility seriously," said Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point Resources. "ICI Innovations' expertise in environmental assessment and data visualization will help ensure that our planning process is transparent, informed and grounded in both science and community input. We can identify issues early, design smarter and move the Fischells project forward responsibly as we work to position the region and Canada, as a leader in clean energy storage."

In parallel, Triple Point has strengthened its internal capacity with the addition of Dr. Steve Bonnell as Environmental Assessment and Regulatory Lead. Dr. Bonnell will lead environmental assessment planning and the development and implementation of the project's overall regulatory strategy, working closely with technical advisors, regulators and communities as the project advances.

"Projects of this scale require thoughtful leadership and a strong understanding of both regulatory expectations and community interests," said Dr. Steve Bonnell. "I'm looking forward to helping guide a clear, transparent path forward as the project advances."

Dr. Bonnell brings more than 25 years of experience in planning and conducting environmental assessments across Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond. His background spans industry, government and academia, and includes experience leading environmental and socioeconomic assessments and studies, public and Indigenous engagement initiatives, monitoring programs and permitting processes for projects in renewable energy, oil and gas, mining and transportation. Born and raised in western Newfoundland, he holds a PhD from the University of Dundee and is an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Triple Point has completed extensive technical and engineering studies to evaluate the potential of the Fischells Salt Dome as a large-scale underground energy storage asset. This work, together with environmental planning and community engagement, will support preparation of the project registration and inform the environmental assessment process.

Triple Point expects to initiate the provincial environmental assessment process with submission of its project registration in the first half of 2026.

About Triple Point Resources

Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and 226 square kilometres of mineral licences on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. The dome is strategically located beneath the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 10 kilometres from the coast, and is intersected by the Maritime Link. Triple Point is developing large scale underground energy storage using compressed air energy storage and hydrogen technologies to support renewable energy integration, grid reliability and long-term energy security.

About ICI Innovations Inc.

ICI Innovations provides project information management solutions to project proponents and regulators in the renewable energy, mining, oil and gas, transportation and logistics sectors. Its RIVAS solution includes software with rapid implementation and on-going professional support services by our multidisciplinary team to achieve faster project decision making - without skipping steps.

