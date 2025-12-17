Hannan Validates Kilometre-Scale Gold System at Previsto

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Hannan Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new prospecting results from systematic field campaigns at the Previsto prospect at its 100% owned Valiente project in Peru. Channel sampling has confirmed continuous gold mineralization across a 1.2 km trend from Previsto Central to Mirador Creek, with high-grade structures now validated by multiple sampling methods.

Key Points:

Two significant channel sample results now improve confidence in a 1 km mineralized trend from Previsto Central to Mirador Creek, including: 10.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag including 4.9 m @ 1.1 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag at the location of the previous 4.8 g/t Au grab sample, implying continuity over 1 km to the 26.0 m @ 5.4 g/t Au channel reported earlier this year. 10.4 m @ 0.7 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag including 2.4 m @ 1.6 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag located approximately 300 m northeast off the channel above, demonstrating repeated high-grade intercepts across the mineralized trend. New District-Scale Mineralization: 44 channels totalling 193.5 m and 79 rock-chip samples define widespread gold-silver-copper mineralization from Mirador Creek to Previsto Central, with individual samples grading up to 2.6 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 0.24% Cu. New Target Identified: Detailed analysis under the guidance of expert economic geologist in alkaline gold-copper systems, Dr. Alan Wilson suggests a potential separate heat/fluid source approximately 2 km southwest of Previsto Central at Upper Honda Creek, opening a potential new district. Active Field Programs Continue: 2025 field campaign continues at Mirador Creek and Upper Honda Creek ahead of the wet season, with assays pending from Upper Palestina Creek.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "The identification of further high-grade gold mineralization at Mirador Creek is a significant de-risking milestone for Previsto. When we reported the 4.8 g/t Au grab sample discovery in October 1 km south of high-grade channels sampled earlier this year including 26.0 m @ 5.4 g/t Au, the immediate question was whether this represented isolated high-grade or part of a larger mineralized structure. Today's channel result of 10.5 m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 4.9 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at that same location, provides clear evidence of a robust, continuous system.

"What excites me most is the scale emerging at Previsto. We now have validated high-grade gold across a 1.2 km trend between Mirador Creek and Previsto Central, with multiple structural controls hosting mineralization. The identification of a potential second heat/fluid source 2 km to the southwest at Upper Honda Creek, based on detailed geochemical work with Dr. Alan Wilson, suggests we may be looking at multiple mineralized centres within a much larger district-scale system.

"We've systematically prospected only 15% to 20% of Previsto's prospective epithermal zone to date. Dense jungle and steep terrain make this slow, methodical work - but every area tested has delivered results. The scale of opportunity here remains largely untapped."

Technical Discussion

Work Area Details

Two main areas were systematically prospected during the recent field campaigns (Figures 2 and 3):

Southern Area (Mirador Creek-Previsto Central):

The southern work area covers a 1.2 km × 0.5 km polygon extending from the Mirador Creek high-grade discovery zone northward to Previsto Central. This area has been the focus of intensive systematic sampling following the October 6th announcement of a 4.8 g/t Au grab sample at Mirador Creek. The recent field campaign was designed to test whether this high-grade result represented an isolated occurrence or part of a larger continuous mineralized structure.

Channel Sampling

A total of 44 channels were cut across mineralized structures, comprising 104 individual samples over a cumulative length of 193.5 m. Channel sampling provides the most reliable surface indication of grade continuity, as it captures representative sections across mineralized zones rather than selective point samples.

Element Average Range Gold 0.2 g/t 0.004 - 2.6 g/t Silver 2 g/t 0.06 - 9 g/t Copper 240 ppm 5 - 1,250 ppm

The standout result from this program is a 10.5 m channel grading 0.5 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag. 195 ppm Cu, including a higher-grade core of 4.9 m @ 1.1 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag (using a 0.1 g/t cut-off). Critically, this channel was sampled at the exact location of the original 4.8 g/t Au panel sample reported on October 6th. The result confirms that the high-grade mineralization is not isolated occurrence but forms part of a wider, continuous mineralized structure with genuine significance.

Rock Chip Sampling

To complement the channel work, 79 in-situ rock chip samples were collected across exposed outcrops throughout the work area. Rock chip sampling helps define the spatial extent of mineralization and identify new targets for follow-up.

Element Average Range Gold 0.08 g/t 0.004 - 0.9 g/t Silver 1 g/t 0.2 - 12 g/t Copper 255 ppm 45 - 2,390 ppm

The widespread distribution of anomalous gold, silver, and copper values across the rock chip samples indicates pervasive hydrothermal alteration and mineralization throughout the area. Elevated copper values reaching 0.24% (2,390 ppm) suggest proximity to a potential porphyry source at depth, consistent with the district-scale porphyry-epithermal model being developed at Previsto.

Northern Area

The northern work area covers a 0.5 km × 0.5 km polygon situated immediately north of the Previsto Central high-grade zone. This area represents the continuation of the mineralized trend beyond the established footprint and has been systematically prospected to define the full extent of the gold anomaly. Soil geochemistry in this terrain provides an effective first-pass prospecting tool, as gold transported into the soil profile from underlying bedrock mineralization creates detectable surface anomalies that guide follow-up prospecting and channel sampling.

Soil Geochemistry

A total of 7 soil samples were collected across the northern extension area to infill the existing soil grid and test for continuity of the gold anomaly beyond Previsto Central.

Element Average Range Gold 0.008 g/t (8 ppb) 0.001 - 0.019 g/t (1 - 19 ppb)

Results confirm that anomalous gold values persist northward from the Previsto Central high-grade zone, with peak values reaching 19 ppb Au - well above the 1 ppb detection limit and indicative of a genuine bedrock source. The continuous nature of the soil anomaly across this northern extension suggests that the underlying mineralized system extends beyond the currently defined limits and remains open for expansion.

These soil results provide important vectors, highlighting priority areas for detailed rock chip sampling and channel work in upcoming field programs. The persistence of the anomaly reinforces the interpretation that Previsto Central sits within a larger mineralized corridor rather than representing an isolated occurrence.

Next Steps

Hannan's team is actively advancing multiple work fronts ahead of the wet season:

Upper Honda Creek Investigation - Detailed geochemical analysis of existing outcrop data, completed under the guidance of world-class economic geologist Dr. Alan Wilson during his 6-day field visit, has identified a potential separate heat/fluid source approximately 2 km southwest of Previsto Central. This new target area is now a priority focus for the current field campaign. Mirador Creek Extensions - Further systematic sampling to locate extensions and repetitions of the confirmed high-grade mineralization along strike and in parallel structures. Structural Mapping - Detailed mapping to understand the controls on high-grade mineralization, which will inform drill hole targeting and orientation. Upper Palestina Creek Assays Pending - Results are awaited from a 7-day field campaign covering an area 0.4 km to 1.4 km west of Previsto Central where very limited previous work has taken place. Drill Program Integration - All surface results will be compiled and integrated into target generation for the upcoming drill program at Previsto.

About the Valiente Project

The 100% owned Valiente project is in central eastern Peru, east of the city of Tingo Maria (Figures 1 and 2). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level (a.s.l.). The project was found in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan for back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems. The Company has been actively prospecting on the project since 2021 and has successfully gained social permits progressively in all areas of interest.

During 2021 Hannan staked and still holds 910 km2 of 100% owned mining concessions at Valiente covering unexplored terrain for potential mineralized porphyry targets in central eastern Peru. The Valiente Project has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to a multi-prospect opportunity.

Early surface prospecting identified two outcropping copper-gold porphyry targets and one epithermal target at Belen (see Press Release Feb 16, 2023). Porphyry areas quickly followed at Serrano Norte, Serrano and Pucacunga. The focus more recently has been on Previsto. At Previsto and Belen, a district-scale porphyry cluster within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified in more detail with up to 10 earlier stage targets awaiting further work.

The company is executing a multi-year strategy to systematically prospect and drill test its extensive land package in this emerging Miocene-aged, linked porphyry-epithermal mineral belt.

Technical Background

All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed in rock and soils by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. Soil samples were analyzed by a portable XRF (VANTA-VMR) using an in-house protocol which includes routine use of CRM and field duplicates as well as 10% check samples analyzed by ALS Lima.

Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization samples. At this stage true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

Figure 1: Overview of the 910 km2 Valiente project area in Peru.

Figure 2: Map showing the vast 5x5 km gold anomaly at Previsto and the location of the current results, in comparison to the Cripple Creek gold district.

Figure 3: Zoomed in map of Mirador Creek work area with soil. rock chip and channel results.

