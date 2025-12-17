Libra Energy Materials Announces OTCQB Listing

Toronto, December 17, 2025 - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: PWMCF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on December 17, 2025 under the symbol "PWMCF".

"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States," said Koby Kushner, CEO and Director of Libra. "Listing on the OTCQB positions Libra with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

The Company's Shares are eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "LIBR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W0R0".

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: PWMCF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another three lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

About OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Forward-Looking Information & Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278255