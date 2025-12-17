Adyton Expands Discovery Capability at Feni Gold-Copper Project with Global Ore Discovery Consultants

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Brisbane, December 17, 2025 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal engagement of world-class geological consulting group, Global Ore Discovery ("Global Ore"). The Company has engaged Global Ore to collaboratively advance a high-priority integrated technical exploration program by providing expert oversight and targeting strategies. This strategic collaboration leverages Global Ore's deep epithermal and porphyry expertise with Adyton's enhanced in-house technical capacity, including Dr. Erin Johns as an Expert Consultant.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE AND INITIATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

The engagement with Global Ore, a globally recognized leader in defining and optimising potential for exploration success in mineral systems, provides immediate high-level technical validation and an accelerated path to discovery from integrated analysis and interpretation of vectors to potential gold-copper mineralisation:

World-Class Expertise: The relationship between ADY and Global Ore was officially initiated following a "kick-off" workshop held at Global Ore Discovery's head office (in late October 2025), attended by high-calibre experts including: Dr. Daniel Muller, Simon Meldrum, Dr. Quinton Hills, Ben Spence, Stephen Nano and Simon Tear, as well as Dr. Chris Bowden and Dr. Erin Johns representing Adyton. The workshop focused on an integrated 3D review of all historical and current data sets, and of alkalic-style gold-copper systems globally and culminated in developing a critical technical action list for next steps.

Tier-1 Exploration Potential Validation: Two senior Global Ore consultants have already completed a site visit to Feni undertaking a program of systematic relogging of alteration, lithological and structural controls on gold mineralisation in the Kabang drill core. Their preliminary technical observations have indicated that the geological and structural setting of the Feni Au-Cu system exhibits many similarities to the controls on alteration and gold mineralisation seen at the world-class Newmont owned and operated Lihir gold mine, reinforcing the Company's belief in Feni's Tier 1 scale potential.

Integrated Pathway to Resource Expansion: Global Ore has immediately initiated an integrated geological, structural, geophysical and hyperspectral data reinterpretation that will be iteratively enhanced as new exploration data is gathered. The primary goal is to deliver a new, high-resolution 3D geological model that will serve as the foundation to optimise drill targeting for the ongoing resource expansion drill program at Kabang.

Accelerate the Whole of Island Discovery Potential: Global Ore, during their recent deployment on site, have identified initial priority areas for immediate follow-up sampling of outcropping gold mineralisation highlighted in the historic database, and visually confirmed the presence of higher grade copper from chalcopyrite-bornite mineralisation in drill core, below and lateral to the existing Kabang resource, supporting the concept to explore for concealed alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralisation at Feni, and reaffirming previous epithermal and porphyry targets identified by Dr Chris Bowden. Global Ore will now support Adyton's discovery efforts for these targets as well as others that may emerge through this whole of island approach, which moves beyond the current resource area drilling focus to evaluate the entire Feni claim package (see Figure 1).

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Engaging Global Ore Discovery marks the next significant expansion of our discovery efforts at Feni Island. This is a deliberate shift from Adyton's initial focus on near resource drilling to a more aggressive program; exploring for resource expansion at Kabang while we also accelerate an exciting strategic approach to evaluation of multiple compelling epithermal gold prospects and targeting of large-scale concealed copper-gold porphyry mineralization within a "Whole of Island" district scale thinking. Global Ore will assist Adyton's team in accelerating this expanded exploration strategy."

Figure 1: Feni Island Project: Kabang 1.46Moz Au, numerous historical gold/copper prospects, with additional high priority epithermal (and porphyry) target areas (as generated from drone survey 2024/2025) - noting in addition to high-priority targets (red this map), there are also numerous medium and lower priority targets identified (not shown this map). Note: the footprint of Lihir ore body can fit within the footprint of the currently identified target areas, highlighting the ability for Feni to be able to host a Tier 1 deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/278318_adyimg1.jpg

Global Ore Discovery: Engagement Objectives

This key consulting initiative is designed to support a multi-faceted exploration strategy at the Feni Gold-Copper Project, including: i) optimising drill targeting for resource expansion at the current drill program underway at Kabang; ii) hone-in on a number of known epithermal gold prospects for drill testing, and; iii) assess the potential for concealed porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization across the island, building on known porphyry targets such as Danmagal. This builds on Adyton's success at Kabang while fast-tracking and advancing our understanding of new gold-copper targets both adjacent to and outside of the Kabang resource footprint (as we understand it today).

Global Ore Discovery will deploy personnel on site, provide integrated targeting for optimal drill hole placement, as well as, deliver strategic advice and insights to enable Adyton to zero in on the best targets faster and maximise the potential of Adyton's aggressive "whole of island" exploration strategy at its 100% controlled Feni Au-Cu project.

Global Ore Discovery: Track Record

Global Ore Discovery is a highly experienced geological consulting team with extensive knowledge of many of the world's premier porphyry and epithermal belts in the Americas, Australasia, and Central Asia, where Global Ore, and its principal consultants, have a track record of directly contributing to a number of high value gold, silver and copper discoveries, including Batu Hija PCD and Toka Tindung District, Indonesia, and brownfield expansion of the Wafi Golpu Resource in Papua New Guinea.

Global Ore's objective is to integrate leading edge exploration technologies with solid boots on the ground geological experience to deliver innovative pragmatic exploration outcomes and strategic advice focused on discovery and value building for the Adyton exploration team and the Company's shareholders.

Go-Forward Work Program and Next Steps (short term news catalysts)

The Global Ore engagement is active and focused on a number of immediate deliverables expected by 1Q26:

Direct observations and core documentation to gain insights into geological setting, controls on mineralisation and vectors to new targets (see also Table 1); Spectral mineral mapping of drill core, leading to a 3D alteration model to better interpret gold-copper mineralising fluid flow aimed at an increased probability of success from future drill targeting at Kabang; Prioritising evaluation of known and new epithermal mineralisation outside of the Kabang resource footprint and generation of new conceptual porphyry and epithermal targets. Providing feedback and guidance into peripheral targets that have potential to be repeats of the Kabang resource (e.g. Saddle to Dome area; and south-southeast of the current resource); Acquisition, integration and reinterpretation of data sets, including geological, geochemical, geophysical, and hyperspectral; and 3D Geological Model & Target Generation: Complete an integrated 3D geological model and interpret it to define a new suite of high-priority drill targets.

Adyton is committed to providing regular updates as the work program is executed and stages are finalized and outcomes are achieved.

About the Feni Gold-Copper Project

The Feni Project is 100% owned by Adyton and is a key asset in Adyton's portfolio, located in a highly prospective region of Papua New Guinea on the Lihir Island chain known for world-class gold-copper deposits, including Lihir (owned and operated by Newmont). The Company has confirmed significant gold-copper mineralization at Feni, with a focus on expanding its existing resource and identifying new high-grade targets.

Table 1: Similarities (and differences) between Lihir and Feni 1.46 Moz and growing gold deposits



Lihir 1 Feni Host rocks Monzodiorite, monzonite, trachybasalt, trachyandesite Monzodiorite, monzonite, syenite, trachyandesite, dacite Age <0.4Ma <0.5Ma Fluid Chemistry Low-sulphidation Low-sulphidation fO2 High High Temperature of

system 160-220°C est. 180-300°C Geological Setting Extinct volcano, with active geothermal systems. Volcanic sector collapse drove development of hydrothermal breccias Extinct volcano, with active geothermal systems. Volcanic sector collapse drove development of hydrothermal breccias Multiphase

Mineralization Uneconomic porphyry Au-Cu evolved into high-grade epithermal Au. Mineralization formed in boiling zone of epithermal system. Porphyry Cu-Au evolved into high-grade epithermal Au- Cu. Mineralization formed in boiling zone of epithermal system. Brecciation Epithermal-stage hydrothermal activity included widespread phreatic and hydraulic brecciation, forming Au-bearing pyrite-rich veins and pyrite-cemented breccias.



Porphyry-stage mineralization is hosted in magnetite - pyrite - chalcopyrite veins, stockworks and magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. Minor free gold and precious-metal tellurides hosted in late-stage quartz veins. Phreatic breccias and associated peripheral structures provide favorable fluid conduits for epithermal mineralization, which consists primarily of sulphide-rich (pyrite ± chalcopyrite) veins and cemented breccias. Alteration Adularia - pyrite ± illite ± carbonate alteration overprinting biotite - anhydrite - pyrite ± K-feldspar ± magnetite alteration. Domains of adularia - quartz - pyrite and illite - clay - pyrite alteration overprinting biotite - K-feldspar ± magnetite alteration.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) is a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective gold and copper projects in Papua New Guinea, including the 100%-owned Feni Gold-Copper Project and the Fergusson Island Gold Projects under a Joint Venture Agreement with EVIH. Adyton is committed to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75g/t Au, for contained gold of 1.46moz Au (cut-off grade 0.5g/t Au). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Au project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0mt at an average grade of 1.33g/t Au for contained gold of 173koz Au and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3mt at an average grade of 1.02g/t Au for contained gold of 540koz Au. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems.

Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

