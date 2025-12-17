Germanium Mining Corp. Joins Nevada Mining Association

VANCOUVER, DECEMBER 17, 2025 - Germanium Mining Corp. ("GERMANIUM MINING", "GMC", OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: GMC; OTCQB: EMSKF; FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a new member of the Nevada Mining Association, one of the longest-standing and most active industry associations representing mining, exploration, environmental stewardship, workforce development, and responsible mineral production across the State of Nevada.



Mario Pezzente, Chief Executive Officer commented "Joining the Nevada Mining Association reflects our commitment to responsible advancement at our recently acquired Azure Ridge Historical Mine and our intention to remain aligned with the best technical, environmental, and operational practices within the state's mining sector. We look forward to constructive participation, knowledge sharing, and engagement with the broader Nevada mining community."

Membership in the Nevada Mining Association provides the Company with access to industry networks, regulatory discussion forums, technical workshops, and best-practice initiatives relevant to underground mine rehabilitation, exploration planning, and future development considerations within the State. Through participation, Germanium Mining Corp. aims to remain informed on evolving regulatory frameworks, safety standards, and community engagement priorities that guide responsible mining operations in Nevada.

Loan Agreements

The Company has entered into loan agreements with arm's length lenders totaling CAD $100,000.00. The Loans shall be subject to a loan fee of 15% and bear interest at 10% per annum.

About Germanium Mining Corp.

Germanium Mining Corp. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of discovery-stage mineral properties in top tier mining jurisdictions across North America.

