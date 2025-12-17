Aclara Wins UN Global Compact Award for Its Contribution to Local Employment and Suppliers

TORONTO, December 17, 2025 - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has won third place from the United Nations ("UN") Global Compact Chile Network for its Local Suppliers Network initiative, which contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Human Rights category.

The CONECTA 2025 Awards ceremony was held at the SOFOFA Convention Center and was attended by authorities, as well as representatives from the private sector, civil society, and the United Nations in Chile. In this edition, 150 initiatives submitted by 65 companies were evaluated by an expert jury for their contribution to sustainable development from the territories.

Aclara's Local Suppliers Network integrates small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") from the Biobío region into the value chain of the emerging rare earth industry, promoting local employment, inclusion, productive development, and sustainable partnerships. Since 2024, the initiative has incorporated more than 300 regional suppliers, of which 55 are from the municipality of Penco, forming an ecosystem composed of 95% SMEs, with women leading more than 40%. Aclara's Penco Module has contributed to strengthening the region's business and labor fabric, driving employment and innovation, consolidating partnerships with specialized organizations, and generating more than 800 indirect jobs to date. Looking ahead, Aclara's Penco Module is estimated to generate approximately 2,200 direct and indirect jobs, prioritizing the hiring of workers and suppliers from Penco and Biobío.

Nelson Donoso, General Manager of Aclara Resources Chile, stated that "this recognition reaffirms our conviction that the mining of the future must be built together with communities and with a deep commitment to territorial development. Our Local Suppliers Network demonstrates that it is possible to create a strategic industry for global decarbonization while driving employment, local competitiveness, and real opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Biobío. We are proud to advance a rare earth supply chain that generates concrete and sustainable benefits for the region."

Margarita Ducci, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Chile, highlighted that Aclara's initiative "shows how the integration of local suppliers can become a powerful tool for human and productive development. The Local Suppliers Network is an example of how companies can simultaneously contribute to economic growth, gender equality, and the strengthening of partnerships that mobilize capabilities in the territories."

It is worth noting that this recognition adds to the one received by Aclara at last year's CONECTA 2024 awards, when the Company was recognized for its innovation in Sustainable Water Management for its Circular Mineral Harvesting technology, which operates with 100% recycled water and recirculates 95% of the water resources used in its operations. Furthermore, Aclara announced last week the voluntary relinquishment of all the Company's water rights in the Province of Concepción, committing to use 100% recycled water supplied by Essbio, the Concepción water utility, which collects and treats urban wastewater prior to its environmental discharge.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits.

