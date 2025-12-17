Geomega Accelerates Growth with New Integrated R&D and Piloting Facility Supported by $750,000 Federal Contribution

Montreal, December 17, 2025 - Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA) ("Geomega" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $750,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) to support the development of Geomega's new integrated laboratories and piloting facilities, (the "Project") at the Corporation's Saint-Hubert site, where the rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant is currently being built. This strategic investment marks a major step forward in accelerating the scale-up of Geomega's technologies and consolidating its growing operations under one roof.

A Step Forward to Accelerate Growth

Over the past several years, Geomega has achieved breakthrough milestones in rare earth magnet recycling and bauxite residue valorization, despite operating within highly limited laboratory and piloting space at the NRC Boucherville facilities. These achievements have demonstrated the strength of the Corporation's technologies, the talent of its technical teams, and the increasing demand for its solutions.

With the momentum behind both R&D and client-driven piloting campaigns, Geomega is now taking a decisive step to expand and accelerate its development pipeline. The new facility will provide the space, infrastructure, and capacity needed to advance multiple technology developments simultaneously, shorten development cycles, and support the Company's scale-up and commercialization roadmap.

"Our government is committed to investing in our industries to help build a strong, sustainable, secure economy. This strategic investment aligns with the reality of a thriving global market and will give Geomega the tools it needs to move Canada's critical metals ecosystem forward in Quebec. This project will have tangible economic spin-offs for Quebec's workers and industry."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED.

Contribution terms

The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, administered by CED, will provide Geomega with an interest-free, repayable contribution of $750,000. The funding will support:

acquisition of specialized laboratory and piloting equipment

construction of a new multi-level piloting infrastructure

Repayment of the contribution will occur over 60 equal monthly installments, beginning 36 months after the Project completion date, expected no later than September 30, 2026.

This contribution reflects the federal government's confidence in Geomega's technologies and its role in advancing Canada's critical metals ecosystem.

New Laboratories and Expanded Piloting Capacity

The Project includes the development of four new hydrometallurgical laboratories totaling approximately 2,000 sq. ft. This expansion will significantly increase Geomega's R&D bandwidth and includes:

a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory, supporting both internal R&D and the rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant

dedicated spaces for extraction, separation, and refining testwork

expanded capabilities to advance the Corporation's existing technologies and accelerate additional projects currently in the pipeline

Furthermore, the Project includes a new double-level piloting area exceeding 3,500 sq. ft. - a more than 10-fold increase relative to the Corporation's current piloting capacity. This expanded space will:

enable Geomega to conduct more piloting campaigns in parallel

support a greater number of client projects, particularly in bauxite residue valorization, which is seeing growing demand

strengthen the Company's ability to transition technologies from lab scale to commercial implementation more efficiently

For the first time, Geomega will bring its laboratories, piloting operations, engineering teams, and administrative offices together in a single modern facility. This consolidation is designed to:

streamline collaboration

improve coordination between R&D and engineering

accelerate scale-up and design work

support a larger and growing technical team

The unified facility strengthens Geomega's operational foundation and positions the Company for rapid growth in the years ahead.

"We are entering a new phase of growth," said Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Geomega. "What our team has accomplished over the past five years in tight, heavily constrained spaces is remarkable. These results proved the strength of our technologies and the potential of our approach. With this new facility, we are creating the dedicated infrastructure we need to accelerate development, increase capacity, and bring more technology to market faster. We are grateful for the strong federal support of innovation and critical metals processing in Canada."

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. Geomega works with various feed streams to apply its technologies to waste valorization. This includes NdFeB magnet recycling, bauxite residue and sulphide tailings processing. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in their respective industries.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues that contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper and gold projects in Quebec, Canada.

