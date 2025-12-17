Benton Continues to Hit Wide Gold Zones at South Pond and Identifies New VMS System North of Great Burnt; Launches New Website

Thunder Bay, December 17, 2025 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the newest set of excellent gold results from its current drill campaign at South Pond Gold-Copper Deposit, including, 2.02g/t Au over 17.13 m (from 29.87 to 47.00 m), including 3.98g/t Au over 5.00 m (from 36.00 to 41.00 m), also including 9.12g/t Au over 1.00 m (from 36.00 to 37.00 m) in SP-25-54 (See Figures 1-3, Table 1).

Additionally, Benton announces the discovery of a new Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) system in the End Zone area located north of the Great Burnt deposit. Additional information will be made available on the newly launched website at www.bentonresources.ca

President and CEO of Benton Resources states, "I remain highly excited about Benton's future, particularly our near-term plans for 2026. The Company is well funded and plans to resume drilling in January, maintaining strong exploration momentum. With the continued success at South Pond, the discovery of an additional promising target at End Zone highlighted by drillhole EZ-25-01, meaningful expansion potential at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit, and a newly planned airborne geophysical survey over the southern half of the property, I believe we have only begun to unlock the full potential of the Great Burnt Project. I look forward to the continued exploration, discovery, and value creation throughout 2026".

South Pond

The company has now paused drilling for Christmas break and will resume in January, while it awaits final assay results from its ongoing drill campaign. The drill program is designed to demonstrate continuity along the >2.7 km long gold-copper horizon, which remains open north and south of the current drilling limits with results of eight (8) holes pending. Assays received to date continue to confirm the strength and continuity of the mineralized system, especially in the southern 1.7 km portion of the system, where wide zones of gold and copper have been intersected. To date, the system has only been tested to approximately 100 m depth, and significant additional drilling will be required to test the depth limits and evaluate controls of the system.

The newest results also include intercepts grading 1.10g/t Au over 23.00 m (from 17.00 to 40.00m) including 2.81g/t Au over 6.68 m (from 17.00 to 23.68 m), also including 7.54g/t Au over 1.00 m (from 19.00 to 20.00m) in SP-25-55 (See Figures 1-3, Table 1).

Photos of gold-mineralized core are shown in Photos 1 and 2 below. Base Metal assay results are pending for holes SP-25-50 to SP-25-61, EZ-25-01 and EZ-25-02. Gold assay results for holes SP-25-56 to SP-25-61, EZ-25-01 and EZ-25-02 are pending. A table of results is listed below.

Table 1: South Pond Drill Results

DDH #

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) SP-25-42

32.40 38.70 6.30 1.37 0.14

incl 32.40 33.40 1.00 6.50 0.05 SP-25-43

52.64 57.40 4.76 0.12 0.91

incl 55.10 57.40 2.30 0.18 1.29 SP-25-44

12.25 15.00 2.75 0.98 1.57

incl 13.25 14.14 0.89 2.40 3.78

and 35.00 44.60 9.60 0.24 0.05

incl 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.46 0.04 SP-25-45

46.11 55.00 8.89 0.49 0.52

incl 47.55 48.80 1.25 1.54 1.35

and 88.40 91.35 2.95 1.15 0.09

incl 89.35 90.35 1.00 3.06 0.15 SP-25-46

14.52 19.52 5.00 0.23 0.06

and 58.58 67.58 9.00 0.38 0.08

and 110.83 113.61 2.78 1.48 0.12

incl 111.50 113.00 1.50 2.62 0.16 SP-25-47

24.25 26.25 2.00 0.47 0.11

and 41.70 44.70 3.00 0.23 0.01

and 108.80 110.80 2.00 0.31 0.07 SP-25-49

51.30 52.30 1.00 0.54 0.26 SP-25-50

21.75 28.75 7.00 0.33 Pending SP-25-51

10.00 15.40 5.40 2.05 Pending

incl 10.00 11.00 1.00 4.70 Pending

and 28.00 41.00 13.00 0.53 Pending SP-25-52

57.00 65.00 8.00 1.32 Pending



57.00 59.00 2.00 2.16 Pending SP-25-53

66.00 79.70 13.70 1.01 Pending

incl 67.00 72.00 5.00 2.10 Pending

incl 68.00 69.00 1.00 3.83 Pending SP-25-54

29.87 47.00 17.13 2.02 Pending

incl 36.00 41.00 5.00 3.98 Pending

incl 36.00 37.00 1.00 9.12 Pending SP-25-55

7.00 10.00 3.00 1.10 Pending

and 17.00 40.00 23.00 1.10 Pending

incl 17.00 23.68 6.68 2.81 Pending

incl 19.00 20.00 1.00 7.54 Pending



Note: True widths estimated to be ~90% of reported core lengths.

Photo 1: Gold-Mineralized Core SP-25-51



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_836e317a04f7cbef_003full.jpg

Photo 2: Gold Mineralized Core SP-25-53



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_benton_image2.jpg

End Zone

Two widely spaced drill holes, EZ-25-01 and EZ-25-02, were designed to target coincident magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) conductors located near areas of anomalous base metal surface grab samples.

Drill hole EZ-25-01, located approximately 70 m south of SP-24-33, cut multiple sections of VMS-style, stringer pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization, with local semi-massive to massive sulphides over the upper 150 m of the hole, including:

10.30 m of strong stringer-style and local semi-massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite from 100.30 to 110.60 m and;

11.66 m of strong stringer-style, semi-massive and local massive pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite from 137.40 to 149.06 m (photo 3)

Drill hole EZ-25-02, located approximately 785 m south-southeast of EZ-25-01, intersected several zones containing disseminated and stringer pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization that are also indicative of a VMS-style system.

(Photo 4).

Photo 3: Semi-Massive Pyrrhotite-Chalcopyrite Mineralization EZ-25-01



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_benton_image3.jpg

Photo 4: Stringer Pyrrhotite-Chalcopyrite Mineralization EZ-25-02



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_benton_image4.jpg

Mineralization consists of stringer, semi-massive and local massive sulphides hosted within strongly silicified and chloritized mafic volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The nature of mineralization and host-rock sequence resemble those observed at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit located 6 km to the south.

It's important to note that SP-24-33, drilled last year, intersected multiple sections with highly anomalous copper values up to 0.17% over 1.00 m and gold up to 1.51g/t over 1.00 m. Intervals are outlined in core length as further drilling is required to estimate true widths of mineralization in the End Zone area.

Benton has also engaged SGS laboratories to conduct a series of metallurgical gold recovery tests on the South Pond gold system. A representative suite of drill holes were selected with samples quarter split and sent to SGS. The goal of the testing was to determine if the gold could be favorably liberated and recovered using standard acid leaching. Full results are expected shortly.

New Website

In addition, the company also would like to report that it has launched a new website (www.bentonresources.ca). Management feels it was appropriate to reflect our goal of becoming a Newfoundland based company with our current plans to delineate significant resources on the Great Burnt Project, while looking for partnerships to advance its other projects in Newfoundland and Ontario.

Figure 1: Great Burnt Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_836e317a04f7cbef_007full.jpg

Figure 2: South Pond Drilling Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_836e317a04f7cbef_008full.jpg

Figure 3: South Pond Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278329_sp%20gold%20full%20ls%20dec%2016%202025%20cl.jpg

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278329