Bayhorse Silver Appoints Christos Doulis as President

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christos Doulis as President of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Doulis, who will also continue as a Director of the Company, replaces Rick Low as President. Mr. Low remains Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"I am very excited to work with Graeme and his team as we advance the critical and strategic mineral Bayhorse and Pegasus projects. The historic Bayhorse Mine is one of the few potential near-term primary silver producing mines in the United States," stated Mr. Doulis.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill commented, "Building a strong management team is crucial to a Company's success. We are very pleased that Mr. Doulis has agreed to join Bayhorse as both a Director and now President. He will strengthen our management team as we get closer to fully permitting our Bayhorse Silver Mine, and with his expertise and background we believe he will be instrumental as we continue to build and create shareholder value as we progress toward a full mining operation. The Directors and I personally thank Rick for his dedicated efforts in the valuable and demanding double roles he has played as both our President and CFO in helping guide us to where we are today."

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver. (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate up 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

