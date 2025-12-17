Beauce Gold Fields Achieves 88% Drill Success Rate at the Grondin Zone. 3-D Interpretation Confirms 600 M Mineralized Corridor

Montreal, December 17, 2025 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce a major advancement in understanding the gold-bearing Grondin Zone with the completion of a Leapfrog™ 3-D geological model integrating drill data from the 2023 and 2025 diamond drill campaigns. The new model provides the first three-dimensional visualization of the antiform-saddle reef mineralized system that the Company has previously traced along an 8-km geophysical signature and drilled over a strike length of 600 metres.Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, stated: "This Leapfrog 3-D model is a major milestone for Beauce Gold Fields. For the first time, we can visualize the geometry of the gold-bearing saddle-reef structure in three dimensions and clearly see the continuity of mineralization along more than 600 metres. Achieving an 88% drill success rate across two campaigns gives us tremendous confidence. This model will greatly improve our drill targeting this winter and positions us for an exciting next phase of exploration."



Click Image To View Full Size

Image: 3-D geological model of the Grondin Zone's antiform-saddle reef mineralized system

3-D Geological Model Highlights



The 3-D model incorporates digitized drill sections, gold assay intervals, lithological logs, and structural interpretations derived drill holes from the Grondin Zone, including 2023 holes GR-23-01 to GR-23-08 and 2025 holes GR-25-01 to GR-25-08, were digitized, georeferenced, and imported into Leapfrog™ to generate a high-resolution geological model of the antiform-hosted mineralized system. The model displays the discovery of gold-bearing hydrothermal breccias, quartz crack-and-seal vein pockets within a folded felsic lapilli tuff sequence.

Gold-bearing intervals from 0.200 ppm to 11 ppm grouped into vertical planar sections by grade

A folded, arcuate saddle-reef antiform geometry consistent with structurally repeated zones of gold enrichment

A 600-metres mineralized strike length extending from GR-23-08toGR-25-08

Mineralization traced to depths of ~40 metres, remaining open both along strike and at depth

High Drill Success Rate Validates Geological Model



The Leapfrog model confirms that the Company's recent 2023 & 2025 combined Grondin drill programs were highly effective in targeting this structure:

14 of 16 holes returned gold ? 0.3 g/t Au

88% drill-hole hit ratio- significantly above the industry norm for grassroots exploration

Confirms BGF is drilling within a robust, continuous mineralized corridor

BGF's 88% success rate exceeds the performance of most discovery-stage junior explorers in Canada and underscores the strength of the Company's structural model. In comparison, early-stage gold exploration typically yields only 20-40% mineralized drill holes, with programs exceeding 50% generally considered highly successful. Sources: Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) Paper 89-4 - Mineral Exploration Statistics and Probabilities in Canadian Greenstone Belts; Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) Paper 169 - Exploration Strategies in Archean Gold Camps; CIM Annual Conference Short Course: Exploration Decision-Making and Drilling Efficiency.

Table 1: 2023 and 2025 Drill Results



Hole No From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) RG-23-01 11 14 3 1.7 Including 12.5 13.5 1 2.5 And 17.3 19.5 2.2 5.4 Including 18.5 19.5 1 8.85 Including 19 19.5 0.5 11.4 And 21.5 24 2.5 1.8 RG-23-04 8.5 14.5 6 1.08 Including 12 14 2 1.9 Including 13 13.5 0.5 3.6 RG-23-05 37.5 41 3.5 3 Including 38 39 1 6.5 Including 38 38.5 0.5 10.88 RG-23-06 42.5 43 0.5 2.8 And 45.5 47.5 2 0.16 RG-23-07 34 36.5 2.5 0.51 Including 35.5 36.5 1 0.81 Including 36 36.5 0.5 1.27 And 37.5 39 1.5 0.35 And 50 51 1 0.92 Including 50.5 51 0.5 1.6 RG-23-08 27 28 1 0.31 And 48.2 50 1.8 1.1 Including 48.5 49 0.5 2.2 GR-25-01 48 48,5 0,5 0,4 GR-25-01 49 50,5 1,5 0,25 And 55 60 4 0,93 Including 57,5 58,5 1 2 Including 58,5 59 0,5 2,3 GR-25-02 20 24 4 2 Including 21,5 22,5 1 2,8 Including 22,5 23 0,5 5,2 And 41 43 2 0,6 GR-25-03 55 55,5 0,5 0,106 GR-25-04 30,5 33,5 3 0,35 And 42,5 46,5 4 0,51 Including 42,5 43,5 1 1,1 GR-25-05 31,5 37 5,5 0,34 And 32 32,5 0,5 0,791 And 32,5 33 0,5 0,195 GR-26-06 22,5 22,4 1,9 0,22 And 26,5 32,5 6 0,33 And 47,5 49,5 2 1,15 Including 48,5 49 0,5 2,4 GR-25-07 15,5 16,5 1 0,6 GR-27-08 30,5 40 9,5 0,8 Including 32 33 1 2,3

Hole GR 23-02: Mineralized zone is slightly observed, gold below .300 ppm

Hole RG 23-03: No zone of interest was found in this drilling.

The procedures used for the recently reported drill results, which were previously published in press releases dated November 1, 2023, and September 11, 2025, followed strict QA/QC protocols. All drilling recovered HQ and NQ cores. Drill cores were split in half using a diamond saw. Half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. Standards and blanks were inserted on site. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at the Company's core shack in Saint-Simon-les-Mines, Quebec. Samples were sent to MSALABS, Val-d'Or, Quebec. The entire samples were dried and crushed up to 1 kg to 70% -2mm and split into 500g samples. Each sample underwent Gamma ray analysis for gold by photon assay instrument.



The 3-D interpretation provides:

Improved visualization of mineralized continuity across multiple drill fences

Confirmation of saddle-reef geometry, a style of folding known globally to host high-grade gold zones

Refined drill targeting for the upcoming winter drill campaign

Identification of gaps, hinge positions, and fold repetition patterns requiring further testing

Integration with the 8-km geophysical signature confirmed in the October 17, 2024 press release

Step-out drilling to test lateral continuation along the 600-m corridor

Deeper drilling than the vertical extent of confirmed mineralization

Structural analysis to identify hinge-zone targets typically associated with high-grade saddle-reef deposits

Integration with new geophysical, geochemical, and historical data sets

One key missing element is the precise dip and orientation of the gold-bearing structures. To resolve this, BGF plans to deploy a borehole televiewer to determine structural dip, planar features, and orientation parameters necessary to optimize deeper drilling.



The Company believes that the new 3-D interpretation significantly enhances its ability to define, target, and expand the gold-bearing structures of the Grondin Zone

Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.

