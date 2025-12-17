Appointment of Buddy Doyle to Advisory Board and Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Lexston Mining Corp. ("Lexston" or "the Company") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) is pleased to announce the appointment of Buddy Doyle to its newly established Advisory Board. Mr. Doyle brings with him 40 years of experience in mineral exploration. His career includes over 23 years at Rio Tinto Plc , where he most recently served as Exploration Vice President of Kennecott Canada Exploration Inc., overseeing diamond exploration activities across North America.

Mr. Doyle played a significant role in the Kennecott Exploration Australia team responsible for the discovery of the multi-million ounce Minifie gold deposits at Lihir during 1987-1988. He also led the team that discovered the Diavik diamond deposits in 1994-1995. Notably, few geologists have witnessed two projects progress from discovery all the way through to a decision to mine. Mr. Doyle is recognized within the mineral exploration industry as an expert in diamond exploration and kimberlite geology, and he has authored or co-authored numerous papers on these subjects. In 2007, he received the Hugo Dummitt Award for excellence in diamond exploration.

Since departing from Rio Tinto, Mr. Doyle has continued his involvement in the diamond sector through consulting and directorships. As CEO of Amarillo Gold from 2004 to 2017, he oversaw a near-production gold project in Brazil. He was also a founder and director of Western Potash from 2007 to 2017, contributing to the discovery and development of the now-operational Milestone Potash Project in Saskatchewan. Additionally, Mr. Doyle is a Fellow of AusIMM, a professional association.

Jag Bal, CEO of Lexston Mining Corporation, commented "the company has created an Advisory Board for talented and accomplished individuals in the mining industry. We are very pleased to have Buddy Doyle be our first member of the board. He is very accomplished in exploration and we look forward to his input in our exploration portfolio."

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares in the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.115 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring April 15, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

Lexston Mining Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects with the aim of enhancing value for all stakeholders. The Company currently has mineral exploration projects located in British Columbia and Nevada.

Lexston (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market, which serves early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies on this market are current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification processes. Investors can access real-time quotes and market information for Lexston at www.otcmarkets.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, objections by aboriginal people, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, obtaining consents of aboriginal people and other risks in the mining industry.

These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Advisory Board, timing of the exploration program, goals of the exploration program, obtaining financing, obtaining exploration permits, exploration of properties for minerals, liquidity of the common shares of the Company and future financings of the Company. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the acquisition of new properties, liquidity of the common shares of the Company, financings, the market valuing the Company in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on its properties. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.