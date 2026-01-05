MetalSource Mining Update on Silver Hill Drilling and Video Release

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF) (FSE: E9Z) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing drilling activities at its Silver Hill Silver Project and to announce the release of new corporate and project overview videos.

Following a short break for the holiday period, drilling has resumed at the Silver Hill Project, North Carolina, USA. To date, the Company has completed four drillholes, totalling 614.38m, and will recommence drilling with a fifth hole into the main mineralization on the project. During the initial portion of the drill program, a total of 1400m (originally 800m) is planned to test both within the historically known mineralization but also to test along strike and up stratigraphy on more recently identified prospective targets. Samples have begun arriving at ALS in Reno for analysis, and results will start coming back in the near future. The team is currently processing magnetotelluric (geophysical, "MT"), data collected earlier last year and will update the drill plan accordingly.

Based on the pace of drilling and program execution to date, MetalSource has expanded the drill program, supported by an increased exploration budget resulting from a recent strategic investment by Eric Sprott - please see News Release dated January 2, 2026.

The Company plans to continue drilling at Silver Hill over the coming weeks before mobilizing to its Byrd-Pilot Gold-Silver Project, located approximately 45km from Silver Hill in late January. At Byrd-Pilot, MetalSource intends to complete four to six drill holes targeting several identified and prospective geological and geophysical anomalies.

Joe Cullen, CEO of MetalSource Mining, commented:

"We are very encouraged by the early stages of drilling at Silver Hill. We are achieving good meterage, strong core recovery, and efficient drill performance. We look forward to advancing the program and keeping shareholders informed as drilling continues at both Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot."

Video Release

MetalSource has also released long-form and short-form project videos designed to provide investors with a clear and educational overview of the Company's exploration activities and project portfolio.

The videos were filmed on location by Iximche Media and post production was completed by Shootday. The Company is very pleased with the quality and outcome of the production and believes the videos represent an effective tool for keeping investors informed about ongoing work on the ground.

The videos are available at the links below and on the company's YouTube channel - @MetalsourceMining





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPD0ocH4iGY

Short-Form: https://www.metalsourcemining.com/?video=short-form

Long-Form: https://www.metalsourcemining.com/?video=long-form

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,128 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo.,a consultant to the company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About MetalSource Mining Inc.

MetalSource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

