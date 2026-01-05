Temas Strengthen Strategic Positioning Through Scientific Network Membership, Market Support And Research Coverage

Technology-driven critical metals company advancing Western supply resistance through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global commercial partnerships.

Highlights

Acceptance as a member of the CSM Scientific Network, an initiative of Québec-based Consortium for Research and Innovation in Metal Transformation.

Engagement of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services on the Canadian Securities Exchange, subject to regulatory approval.

Engagement of Pitt Street Research Pty Ltd to provide independent equity research coverage commencing January 2026.

VANCOUVER, January 5, 2026 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to provide a consolidated update on several recent corporate and strategic initiatives that support the Company's growth strategy, market presence and technology-led critical minerals platform.

CSM Scientific Network Membership ("CRITM")

Temas is pleased to report that it has been accepted as a member of the CSM Scientific Network, an initiative of the Consortium for Research and Innovation in Metal Transformation ("CRITIM"), based in Québec-based, Canada.

The CSM Scientific Network is a consortium of individuals and organisation within Québec's scientific community focused on Critical and Strategic Minerals (CSM). It includes SMEs, large enterprises, research institutions and professionals involved in the development, processing and deployment of critical minerals.

CRITM is one of Québec's designated industrial research sector groups and provides it members with access to scientific collaboration opportunities, specialized equipment, expert advisory networks and support mechanisms for industrial research and innovation across the metals value chain.

CRITM is comprised of 177 members including 32 research entities, 139 companies, and 6 organizations 268 affiliated members of the Trans-Al Network and Alliance Métal Québec (CRITM Members).

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources commented on the CSM Scientific Network membership: "Becoming a member of the CSM Scientific Network is an important step for the company, given CSM's focus on critical and strategic mineral development and process validation. It is a big part of the Consortium for Research and Innovation in Metal Transformation, an organisation that has been central to scientific innovation in the field of metallurgical development in Canada. This Consortium is comprised of over 177 members, including global leaders such as Rio Tinto, Vale, General Motors, and McGill University, as well as smaller innovating groups such as Temas Resources. We are looking forward to participating and being an active member of this leading organization focussed on critical mineral development and metal transformation."

Market Making Services Engagement

Subject to regulatory approval, Temas has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in compliance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG is a Dealer Member as defined by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization's ("CIRO") General By-Law No. 1. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive a monthly fee of CAD$10,000 for an initial term of five months, followed by monthly renewal terms at CAD$5,000 per month unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. ITG will commence providing services to the Company on January 1, 2026. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation and is an independent arm's length party. ITG agrees to use commercially reasonable efforts to perform the following services:

Enhance market depot and contribute to the market liquidity of the Company's common shares by entering orders on two sides of the book.

Add stability and efficiency to the market for the common shares and increase the efficiency of the Price Discovery Mechanism.

Act as a liaison to the Company by providing information to the Company regarding trading pattern of the common shares on the CSE; and

Enter orders to maintain a reasonable spread, as determined by the Market Maker in its sole discretion, between bid price and ask price of the common shares when natural market liquidity is not present. If the price of the common shares stabilizes and there are sufficient buyers and sellers on both sides of the market, the Market Maker will not carry out market making activities at a level that materially affects the market.

Engagement of Pitt Street Research

The Company has entered into a Research Services Agreement dated 9 December 2025 with Pitt Street Research Pty Ltd ("Pitt Street") of Sydney, Australia, with services to commence in January 2026.

Under the agreement, Pitt Street will provide independent research coverage over the 2026 calendar year, including preparation of an initiation research report, ongoing research updates following Company announcements released to the ASX, and analyst commentary on material Company news flow. Additional services may include verbal commentary and the production of video content, such as CEO interviews and discussion of published research notes, at Pitt Street's discretion.

In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to issue 450,000 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) to Pitt Street Research Pty Ltd.

An Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of the CDIs will be released today.

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources commented on the strengthened strategic positioning: "These initiatives collectively strengthen Temas' corporate platform as we continue to advance our technology-driven critical minerals strategy. Independent research coverage, deeper integration within Québec's scientific and innovation ecosystem, and enhanced market liquidity all support our objective of building long-term shareholder value."

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Or visit our website at www.temasresources.com

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithm trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leverages its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution serv ices to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Address: #420 33 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5E 1G4;

Website: www.itg84.com;

Contact: Chris Kaplan; Email: chriskaplan@itg84.com

The announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

About Temas Resources

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

