Nexus Uranium Joins Better in Our Backyard Coalition

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that it has joined Better In Our Back Yard ("BIOBY"), a national coalition advocating for responsible industrial development across the United States.

The membership reinforces Nexus's commitment to community engagement and responsible mineral development as the Company advances its U.S. uranium portfolio, including the Chord Project in South Dakota. BIOBY's advocacy platform supports projects and companies that demonstrate environmental responsibility, economic value, and community collaboration-principles central to Nexus's approach to developing domestic uranium resources.

Nexus's participation with BIOBY complements the Company's ongoing efforts to pursue inclusion in the FAST-41 program, a federal initiative established under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act to coordinate and expedite environmental reviews and permitting decisions for qualifying infrastructure projects. The FAST-41 program, administered through the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, provides enhanced interagency coordination, published permitting timetables, and issue-resolution protocols for covered projects. The Company believes that uranium projects serving domestic energy security may benefit from such streamlined review processes as the U.S. government continues to prioritize critical mineral supply chains.

"Joining Better In Our Back Yard aligns with our belief that responsible uranium development can serve both community interests and national energy security," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "As we advance the Chord Project through federal and state permitting, BIOBY provides an important platform for constructive dialogue with stakeholders who understand that well-managed mineral projects create economic opportunity while maintaining environmental standards."

ABOUT BETTER IN OUR BACKYARD

Better In Our Back Yard is a coalition of dedicated industry professionals and emerging leaders throughout the country who understand that responsible industry creates a thriving economy while protecting the area's pristine environment. Lives and livelihoods depend on mining, manufacturing and pipeline industries to be successful. Better In Our Back Yard understands that when these industries are thriving, so are the building trades, the tourism industry and small businesses.

Better In Our Back Yard was created to provide organic, citizen-led forum content, educational resources and advocacy to support industrial development. What began as a Minnesota- based effort has grown into a national coalition supporting projects and companies that demonstrate environmental responsibility, economic value, and community collaboration. From NewRange Copper Nickel's permitted NorthMet Project out of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, to Resolution Copper's Proposed Copper mine out of Superior, Arizona, we advocate for projects and companies across the country. Twin Metals Minnesota out of Ely, MN and Enbridge's Line 5 Segment Relocation Project in northern Wisconsin, and its Great Lakes Tunnel Project in northern Michigan, are a few projects in between. Our mission is to strengthen the nation's economy by advocating for responsible industrial development.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

--

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's pursuit of FAST-41 program inclusion, the potential benefits of streamlined federal review processes, the advancement of permitting for the Chord Project, and the anticipated role of domestic uranium projects in U.S. energy security. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including continued U.S. government prioritization of critical minerals, the current federal permitting framework, and constructive stakeholder engagement. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in law, policy, or regulatory interpretation; outcomes of permitting processes and agency reviews; availability of FAST-41 program coverage; market conditions; and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279368