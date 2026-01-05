Tectonic Appoints Co-Founder Eira Thomas as Chair of the Board

Company Further Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Investor Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, January 5, 2026 - Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced the appointment of Eira Thomas, co-founder of Tectonic, as Chair of the Board of Directors. As Tectonic's flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska continues to demonstrate the scale, continuity, and geological characteristics consistent with a potential tier-one gold system, the Company is expanding and strengthening its Board of Directors to align with Company's next phase of growth and support the creation of long-term, enduring shareholder value.

Tony Reda, President & CEO, commented:

"Eira's impact at Kaminak was transformative - she took a strong exploration story and shaped it into a development-ready asset that attracted a $520 million acquisition, all within three years and in a challenging gold market. Having someone with her track record and strategic clarity join as Chair is an important milestone for Tectonic as we advance the Flat Gold Project."

Eira Thomas, Chairperson, commented:

"Tectonic has built a strong technical foundation at Flat, and the results clearly demonstrate the scale and quality of this emerging gold system. I have long respected Tony and his team for their discipline and commitment to responsible exploration. Flat represents a compelling opportunity to advance a new gold district in Alaska in partnership with Doyon, one of Alaska's leading Native Regional Corporations and Tectonic's second-largest shareholder. I look forward to contributing to the Company's strategy and execution."

WATCH: Fireside Chat with Eira Thomas and Tony Reda, hosted by newly appointed Investor Relations Manager, Yolande Lougheed Click Here to View Video

Proven Track Record of Value Creation

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience turning exploration success into shareholder value across the gold, diamond, and energy sectors. As President & CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation, she led the Coffee Gold Project from exploration through a bankable feasibility study, culminating in a $520 million acquisition by Goldcorp in 2016.

Earlier in her career, as Vice President of Exploration at Aber Resources, she led the team that discovered Diavik, a world-class diamond deposit that became Canada's second diamond mine and has been in operation for over 20 years. She went on to co-found two diamond exploration companies, serving as CEO and director of both. Stornoway Diamond Corp. developed Renard, Quebec's first diamond mine, while Lucara Diamond Corp., co-founded alongside Lukas Lundin and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, developed Karowe in Botswana - a mine renowned for its recovery of large, exceptional diamonds exceeding 1,000 carats in size.

Ms. Thomas also brings deep governance experience from 17 years on the board of Suncor Energy Inc., a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest integrated oil and gas producers in North America, with annual revenues of approximately $25 billion. During her tenure, she served as Chair of the Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainable Development Committee and the Governance Committee.

Ms. Thomas co-founded Tectonic Metals in 2017 alongside Tony Reda, helping to reunite key members of the Kaminak team. As a Founder and Strategic Advisor, she has helped shape the Company's focus on high-quality geological opportunities, Indigenous partnership, and disciplined value creation.

As part of this transition, Allison Rippin Armstrong moves from Chairperson to Independent Director, where she will continue to advance Tectonic's leadership in Indigenous partnership, environmental stewardship, and responsible resource development.

Investor Relations Appointment

Tectonic also announces the appointment of Yolande Lougheed as Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Lougheed brings more than 15 years of experience in investor communications, capital-markets strategy, and corporate marketing in the mining and resource sectors. She will lead investor relations activities and deepen the Company's engagement with shareholders and analysts as technical and corporate progress at Flat accelerates.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 780,000 incentive stock options to directors and new employees of the Company, to purchase up to 780,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$0.90 per Option Share, vest over an eighteen-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") Grant

The Company also announces that is has granted a total of 100,000 DSUs to certain non-employee Directors of the Company. The DSUs will vest on the later of: the date which is one year from the date of grant; and the date of shareholder and TSXV approval of the DSU Plan. The DSU's will settle on the DSU holders' termination date. The DSUs will be settled in cash if the required shareholder approval is not received at the next annual shareholder meeting held by the Company and are subject to TSXV approval.

Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 25,000 RSUs to Antonio Reda, the CEO of the Company. The RSUs vest over an eighteen-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person: Technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding future exploration activities, the potential of the Flat Gold Project, and anticipated benefits of leadership changes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include risks related to mineral exploration, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and other factors described in the Company's filings. Tectonic disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

