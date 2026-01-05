Canamera Reviews 2025 Milestones and Outlines Q1 2026 Catalysts

EDMONTON, January 5, 2026 - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:EMET)(OTCQB:EMETF)(FSE:4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") provides a summary of its 2025 corporate and exploration activities and highlights near-term catalysts expected in Q1 2026.

During 2025, Canamera completed $5.57 million in equity financings and acquired, through option agreements, acquisition and / or staking, various interests in five mineral properties across Canada, the United States, and Brazil, adding to its portfolio of rare earth elements and uranium exploration properties in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

"We enter 2026 with a stronger asset base and the capital to advance multiple projects toward key value-creation milestones," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "With drill results pending from our Turvolandia project in Brazil, sampling results expected from our Iron Hills asset in Colorado, and detailed exploration plans underway for our Schryburt Lake and Garrow properties in Canada as well as the Great Divide in Wyoming, we anticipate an active first quarter."

Near-Term Catalysts - Q1 2026

Turvolândia REE Project (Brazil): Preliminary results from the first phase of drilling expected in early Q1 2026

Iron Hill REE Project (Colorado, USA): Rock chip sampling results expected in early Q1 2026

Garrow Lake REE Project (Ontario, Canada): Exploration plans expected in the first half of Q1 2026

Schryburt Lake REE Project (Ontario, Canada): Detailed project summary expected later in January 2026

Great Divide Uranium Project (Wyoming, USA): Development strategy to be presented in the coming weeks

Year-in-Review

Canamera's 2025 activities were guided by growing global emphasis on securing reliable supplies of critical minerals and rare earth elements. Rare earths are essential to defense systems, electrification, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing, while uranium remains a key component of energy security strategies. The Company's financings and acquisitions were aligned with these priorities, focusing on North American and allied jurisdictions.

The acquisition of various interests in five mineral properties reflects the Company's focus on identifying exploration opportunities with district-scale potential. Following each such acquisition, Canamera undertook systematic reviews of historical data, geological models, and exploration priorities.

Project Portfolio Overview

Turvolândia REE Project - Brazil

The option for the Turvolândia Project is located in southeastern Brazil within a region known for alkaline and carbonatite-related rare earth mineralization. In 2025, Canamera commenced maiden drilling to evaluate REE-bearing targets. Preliminary results from the first phase of drilling are expected in early Q1 2026.

Garrow Lake REE Project - Ontario, Canada

The Garrow Lake Project option agreement is located in Ontario and hosts geological features considered prospective for REE mineralization. Work completed to date has focused on historical data compilation and exploration planning. Exploration plans will be provided in the first half of Q1 2026.

Schryburt Lake REE Project - Ontario, Canada

The Schryburt Lake Joint Venture Project is situated in northern Ontario. Initial efforts have focused on geological review and target generation. A detailed project summary will be provided later in January 2026.

Iron Hill REE Project - Colorado, USA

The Iron Hill Project is located in Colorado, adjacent to a rare earth resource within the Iron Hill alkaline intrusive complex[i]. The project is positioned within a jurisdiction with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity. Results from a rock chip sampling program are expected in the first half of Q1 2026.

Great Divide Uranium Project - Wyoming, USA

The Great Divide Project option is located in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, a region with established uranium exploration and permitting pathways. The Company's development strategy will be presented in the coming weeks.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA / QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the most-recently filed technical report under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "will," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements that events or results "will," "may," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding: the expected timing of preliminary drilling results from Turvolandia; the expected timing of rock chip sampling results from Iron Hill; the expected timing of exploration plans for Garrow Lake; the expected timing of a detailed summary for Schryburt Lake; the expected timing of a development strategy for Great Divide; the Company's planned exploration activities and strategies; and the Company's ability to advance its project portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this release, including: the timely receipt of drilling and sampling results; the availability of personnel, equipment, and financing to conduct planned activities; stable commodity prices; and favourable operating conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: delays in receiving assay or analytical results; uncertainties in the interpretation of geological and geochemical data; failure of exploration to identify mineral resources; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements and uranium; availability of financing; permitting and regulatory risks; and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

[i] Shaver, K. C., & Lunceford, R. A. (1998). White Earth project, Colorado: The largest titanium resource in the United States. Canadian Industrial Minerals. SOURCE: Canamera Energy Metals Corp

