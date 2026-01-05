Aftermath Silver Completes Acquisition of Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese Project in Peru

Vancouver, January 5, 2026 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (FSE: FLM1) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project ("Berengula").

In late November, Aftermath fulfilled the final payment obligation arising under the acquisition agreement dated September 30, 2020, as amended (the "Acquisition Agreement"), between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") and the parties have now completed the transfer of ownership of each of the holding companies Sociedad Minera Berengeula S.A. and Fossores Ltd., such that the Company now holds a 100% interest in Berengeula.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath commented: "We're delighted to finally acquire 100% ownership of the Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project as we believe it has the potential to deliver significant leverage to silver, copper and manganese -a crucial battery metal - for our shareholders. This is a key step in the Company's development into a producing mining company and an important supplier of critical minerals. We are looking forward to the next 12 months as we intend to advance our engineering studies while concurrently drilling our key exploration targets."

Michael Williams, Exeuctive Chairman of Aftermath added: "Having secured a 100% interest in both Berenguela and our Chilean silver project, Challacollo, we believe Aftermath is now a prominent silver development company that can potentially supply the highly sought after co-products, copper and manganese."

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2025 for further details regarding the transaction terms and information relating to Berenguela.

Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project

Berenguela is Aftermath's flagship project. Recent drilling has focused on infilling of the historic mineral resource (MRE) to convert inferred to measured and indicated resources. A new MRE was published on December 4, 2025. Aftermath's Phase 3 drilling is currently underway at Berenguela focused on three main objectives:

To explore untested areas in the east and south-east zone of the known mineralisation where the 2024-2025 drill campaign and historic drilling encountered high copper grades. This includes the 'Copper East' target, identified in 2024/25 which returned longest copper intercept drilled to date at 156m grading 1.12% Cu, 290 g/t Ag and 7.3% Mn, and the highest silver intercept to date at 1.95m @ 14,252 g/t (1.43% Ag) from 29.30 to 31.25m (news release dated Feb 27, 2025) To drill out areas envisaged as initial sites of future mining to complement studies; To drill the SW Intrusive target depending on permitting which is well advanced.

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release and the form and context in which it appears.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals which aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver and critical metal projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published on December 4, 2025 and a NI43-101Technical Report on the property will be filed shortly.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Challacollo Ag-Au project, located in Region 1 in northern Chile, 130km southeast of the major port city of Iquique. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

