High Resolution Gravity Survey Targets Challenger Repeats

Targeting near-mine indications of high-grade quartz vein lodes

HIGHLIGHTS

High resolution survey over northern portion of EL 6502, which hosts the Challenger Gold Mine

Targeting gravity anomalies indicative of structures similar to Challenger's high-grade gold lodes

ADELAIDE, January 5, 2026 - Barton Gold Holdings Ltd. (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to confirm the start of a high resolution airborne gravity survey surrounding its South Australian Challenger Gold Project (Challenger). The program is part of Barton's research and development (R&D) initiatives trialling various technologies in historically under-explored terrain to define new geological models.

Fig. 1 - Northern portion of EL6502 (Barton 100% gold rights), the site of the Challenger Gold Mine

Commenting on the Challenger gravity survey, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"With a DFS underway for the phased restart of operations at Challenger, leveraging our Central Gawler Mill, we are diligently pursuing our regional enhancement strategy. This includes not only our Tarcoola and Wudinna blending feed projects, but also the potential for near-mine repeats of Challenger's high-grade quartz vein lodes.

"Challenger was developed during a period of record low gold prices, and as such historical investment favoured rapid development over local exploration. With existing infrastructure, new discoveries could be highly valuable."

Program details

Barton has engaged Xcalibur Smart Mapping (Xcalibur) to undertake a FALCON airborne gravity survey over the northern portion of Exploration License (EL) 6502. The program will include approximately 3,200 line kilometres of data collected, with survey lines flown at 200m spacing and approximately 80m altitude.

The Challenger Gold Mine is located on Mining Leases (ML) 6103 and 6457, both situated in the southwest corner of the northern portion of EL 6502. Challenger produced approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold during 2002 - 2018, and Barton maintains 100% of the gold rights over the northern portion of EL 6502.[1]

Challenger gold mineralisation occurs in a cluster of highly continuous, deformed quartz vein lodes plunging to ~1.3km depth including Challenger West (CW), Challenger South-Southwest (CSSW), Aminus, M1, M2, M3 and South East Zone (SEZ).[2] Existing ground gravity data around Challenger is very coarse, and it is theorised that high resolution data may provide a complimentary dataset to existing magnetics, aid in the interpretations of the regional structural setting, and assist with the identification of analogous host geological settings and associated structural targets that may lack a surface geochemical expression.

Fig. 2 - Challenger map showing mineralisation in M1, M2, M3 & SEZ lodes plunging northeast [3]

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM ), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

[1]Refer to Prospectus and ASX announcements dated 13 July, 3 August and 1 September 2023 [2]Refer to Prospectus [3]Refer to ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025 * Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire