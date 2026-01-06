Atomic Minerals Enters into Investor Relations Agreement with Lagace Capital Corporation

Vancouver, January 6, 2026 - Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ATOM) (FSE: DO8) (OTCQB: ATMMF) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Lagace Capital Corporation ("Lagace") to provide investor relations services to the Company including coordinating contacts with the investment community and responding to shareholder inquiries on the recent developments within the Company. In addition, Lagace will organize and attend roadshows in conjunction with the organization of conferences.

Lagace is an arms-length communications firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and operated by Raven Waschilowski.

Lagace has been engaged for an initial one-year term commencing January 1, 2026, with an option to continue the engagement on a month-to-month basis afterwards. In consideration for the services, Lagace is entitled to receive a monthly cash fee of $6,000. Compensation to Lagace will include 200,000 vested stock options granted at $0.10 per common share with a 5 year term. The Company is advised that neither Lagace, nor Mr. Waschilowski, presently hold any securities of the Company.

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted to Consultants of the Company an aggregate of 360,000 stock options at $0.10 per common shares with a term of 5 years.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279587