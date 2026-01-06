Spanish Mountain Gold Drilling Intersects 102.36 Metres Grading 0.92 g/t Gold With a High-Grade Subset of 17.00 Metres of 2.12 g/t Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to provide additional assay results from five (5) exploration drill holes within the Orca Fault target trend that were completed as part of its 2025 Fall Diamond Drill program ("2025 Fall Drill Program") for the Spanish Mountain Gold ("SMG") project, which is located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106648562/en/

Figure 1: Drill Long Section Through Orca Fault Area (looking northeast); section line A-A' (see Figure 3)

The company has completed approximately 8,220 m of drilling to date of the 9,000 to 10,000 metres ("m") of exploration drilling planned under the 2025 Fall Drill Program. Assays and geochemistry are pending receipt from the laboratory and or reporting from seven (7) additional drill holes completed on the newly defined Orca Fault area.

Highlights:

25-DH-1314 intersected three separate intervals over the drill hole including: 10.11 m of 0.49 g/t gold from 56.23 m with a subinterval of 2.00 m of 1.57 g/t gold; 15.56 m of 0.47 g/t gold from 150.00 m including 11.20 m of 0.52 g/t gold and a high-grade subset of 4.50 m of 0.77 g/t gold; and 13.41 m of 0.43 g/t gold including 5.91 m of 0.75 g/t gold.

25-DH-1315 intersected from 20.00 m, 171.36 m of 0.64 g/t gold including 102.36 m of 0.92 g/t gold with a high-grade subset of 17.00 m of 2.12 g/t gold;

25-DH-1316 intersected from 14.79 m, 75.71 m of 0.73 g/t gold including 42.63 m of 1.10 g/t gold;

25-DH-1317 intersected from 121.65 m, 36.55 m of 0.71 g/t gold including 18.98 m of 1.01 g/t gold; and

25-DH-1318 intersected from 48.38 m, 61.12 m of 0.50 g/t gold including 28.62 m of 0.78 g/t gold with a high-grade subset of 14.00 m of 1.08 g/t gold

Key Findings:

Current exploration drilling assay results continues to intersect significant higher-grade mineralization over 530 m in strike length in the Orca Fault target (Figure 1) and the continuity can now be traced across multiple parallel, adjacent drill sections.

Main Deposit - Orca Fault area

Five (5) additional drill holes were collared and successfully completed (see Figure 3) in the Orca Fault target area, 25-DH-1314 (Figure 1 and Table 1), 25-DH-1315 (Figure 1 and Table 2), 25-DH-1316 (Figure 2 and Table 3), 25-DH-1317 (Figure 1 and Table 4), and 25-DH-1318 (Figure 2 and Table 5). These drill holes continue to confirm and lend confidence to the extent of the Orca Fault target over 530 m strike length and its geological and structural interpretation within the constraining open pit for the MRE (see July 3, 2025 news release).

Drill hole 25-DH-1315 intersected a very wide zone of gold mineralization over 171.36 metres with a higher-grade section of 102.36 metres grading 0.92 g/t gold (see Table 2). Additional exploration drilling is required but this drill hole provides excellent thickness correlation to the extent of gold mineralization in nearby drill holes 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282 (see April 21, 2025 news release), and 25-DH-1292 and 25-DH-1293 (see November 3, 2025 news release). Further to the northwest along the Orca Fault target, drill hole 25-DH-1314 also intersected extensive gold mineralization over 192.27 metres with three discrete zones (see Table 1) and numerous, narrow gold occurrences. Given this drill hole is the furthest to the northwest testing the Orca Fault, the mineralizing system responsible for depositing the gold is still present and additional exploration drilling is required to better understand this area of the Main deposit. Drill holes 25-DH-1316 (see Table 3) and 25-DH-1318 (see Table 5) are the most northeasterly locations completed during the 2025 Fall Drill Program and highlight the excellent mineralization in the shallow, near-surface environment with results from these two (2) drill holes providing composites higher than the average grade of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (see July 3, 2025 news release).

All results to date continue to reinforce that tighter exploration drill spacing is unlocking additional mineral potential in the Main deposit. These exploration drill holes are presented on a drill section (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Figure 3) that shows the alignment of the higher-grade mineralization to the new Orca Fault target.

Table 1: Assay Results for 25-DH-1314

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1314 56.23 66.34 10.11 0.49 Note 3) including 63.20 66.34 3.14 0.64 Note 3) including 113.00 115.00 2.00 1.57 Note 3) 150.00 165.56 15.56 0.47 Note 3) including 150.00 161.20 11.20 0.52 Note 3) including 150.00 151.50 1.50 1.30 Note 3) including 158.50 163.00 4.50 0.77 Note 3) including 160.00 161.20 1.20 1.65 Note 3) 242.59 256.00 13.41 0.43 Note 3) including 242.59 248.50 5.91 0.75 Note 3)

Table 2: Assay Results for 25-DH-1315

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1315 20.00 191.36 171.36 0.64 Note 3) including 51.00 191.36 140.36 0.74 Note 3) including 89.00 191.36 102.36 0.92 Note 3) including 89.00 106.00 17.00 2.12 Note 3) including 89.00 116.50 27.50 1.63 Note 3) including 177.19 191.36 14.17 1.39 Note 3)

Table 3: Assay Results for 25-DH-1316

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1316 14.79 90.50 75.71 0.73 Note 3) including 46.04 88.67 42.63 1.10 Note 3) 124.63 127.24 2.61 0.57 Note 3)

Table 4: Assay Results for 25-DH-1317

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1317 121.65 158.20 36.55 0.71 Note 3) 131.80 150.78 18.98 1.01 Note 3)

Table 5: Assay Results for 25-DH-1318

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Apparent True Thickness 25-DH-1318 48.38 109.50 61.12 0.50 Note 3) including 48.38 89.42 41.04 0.66 Note 3) Including 48.38 77.00 28.62 0.78 Note 3) including 60.00 74.00 14.00 1.08 Note 3) Notes for Table 1 to Table 5: 1) Reported intersections are calculated using a 0.15 g/t Au cut-off grade. 2) The complete assay table is available on the Company's website 3) True thickness of mineralization is unknown as the project is still at the exploration stage

The integration of assay results from these five (5) exploration drill holes strengthens the overall continuity for the new Orca Fault target and the association of higher-grade mineralization over a strike length of 530 m, northwest to southeast (see Figure 1). Stronger continuity is also now being developed spanning multiple, parallel, adjacent drill sections ranging in strike length from 80 to 150 m, northeast to southwest, depending on the location on the 530 m strike length (see Figure 3). The mineralization in these drill holes occurs in faults and quartz-dominated veins that appear to extend for more than 25 m beyond each drill hole. Two dominant sets of veins were identified, high-angle and low-angle. The lower-angle veins (~45 degrees) occur in proximity to the Orca Fault (see November 3, 2025 news releases).

Figure 3 illustrates the locations for five (5) drill hole results outlined in this news release and the drill holes currently in the assay lab, or in process of being drilled. Drill collar location coordinates are summarized for the 2025 Fall Drill Program in Table 6 at the end of this news release.

Drill Core Processing, Data Verification and Quality Assurance - Quality Control Program (QAQC)

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples were sawn in half, labeled, and bagged. The remaining half of the drill core was securely stored on-site. Numbered security tags were applied to sample shipments to ensure chain of custody compliance. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks and reference materials, for all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 20% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs. The QAQC program was overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Julian Manco, P.Geo, Director of Exploration (as described below).

The data verification process involved a multi-step approach to ensure accuracy and integrity. This included a detailed quality control (QC) analysis of the data, which was performed using both internal and external platforms, such as the MxDeposit™ software. These QC checks involved the analysis of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates to confirm the reliability of the assay results. In addition, a field inspection of the specific drill intervals mentioned in this release has been conducted to directly observe the geological features and verified the nature of the results presented.

Drill core samples were submitted to MSALABS's analytical facility in Prince George, British Columbia, for sample preparation and PhotonAssayTM analysis. The MSALABS facilities are accredited to the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standard for gold and multi-element assays, with all analytical methods incorporating quality control materials at defined frequencies and established data acceptance criteria. MSALABS Inc. is independent of the Company.

PhotonAssayTM

The PhotonAssayTM method utilizes gamma ray analysis for gold detection using the Chrysos PhotonAssayTM instrument (PA1408X). This non-destructive, fully automated technique offers high accuracy for analyzing ores and pulps. Sample preparation begins with drying and crushing up to 1 kg of material to achieve at least 70% passing through a 2-millimetre (mm) sieve. The sample is then riffle split to obtain a suitable aliquot for 2 testing cycles (MSALABS Method CPA-Au1).

The PhotonAssayTM instrument bombards 400- to 600-gram samples contained in sealed containers with gamma rays. These containers remain sealed throughout the process, preserving the sample for potential further testing. The analysis is performed robotically, with results that integrate into existing laboratory management systems. Each sample is accompanied by a reference disc traceable to a Certified Reference Material (CRM). Both the sample and reference disc undergo gamma ray exposure, with signals detected and analyzed to ensure accurate and reliable results. The method offers a gold detection range from 0.015 parts per million (ppm - lower limit) to 10,000 ppm (upper limit). Quality control includes the use of reference materials and blanks, with all results reviewed by a competent person before reporting.

Spanish Mountain Gold implemented two QAQC methodologies to validate the accuracy of PhotonAssayTM results, both demonstrating good comparability: 1) comparative analysis of diverse mineralization styles using Total Au screen metallic methods with both FAS-415 (gravimetric finish) and FAS-211 (AAS finish), and 2) comprehensive testing of both sample aliquots and rejects using FAS-211 (AAS finish). QAQC Testing typically can include the following spot checks: 1) Pulverizing tests to evaluate variability in sample preparation, 2) Cross-analysis at external laboratories using screen metallic method, and 3) Four-cycle radiation testing to identify and calibrate potential variability in gold results with variable radiation intensity.

Multi-Elemental Analysis

For the 2025 drilling campaign Spanish Mountain Gold used IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

Key Process Steps:

Sample Preparation: Samples are dried and ground to a specific criterion (85% passing 75 microns (?m) for rocks and drill core; 180?m for soils and sediments). A homogeneous 10-gram sample is required. Digestion: Samples undergo sequential digestion with nitric, perchloric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids, followed by dilution with deionized water.

Analysis: The solution is analyzed via ICP-OES and ICP-MS for multi-element quantification. Quality Control: The process includes reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, with corrections for spectral interferences and thorough review before final reporting.

Qualified Person

Julian Manco, M.Sc., P.Geo., Director of Exploration with Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed the technical information in this news release and has approved the content for dissemination.

Abbreviations: metres = m, grams per tonne = g/t, gold = Au, mineral resource estimate = MRE, Spanish Mountain Gold = SMG

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On August 18, 2025, the Company filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR+ that sets out the Project's de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). We will continue to advance the Project to position the Company to make a construction decision in 2027. We are striving to be a leader in community and Indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Peter Mah"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the potential for adding more higher-grade gold mineralization within the pit or below current pit design; and the timing and size (m) of the 2025 Fall Drill Program, and the results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Table 6: Drill Collar Information for Drill Holes

Hole ID EAST NORTH ELEV AZIMUTH DIP DEPTH COMMENT 25-DH-1325 604385 5827966 1103 120 -60 N/A Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1324 604343 5828053 1080 120 -60 N/A Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1323 604286 5828046 1097 120 -60 338 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1322 604279 5827995 1106 120 -60 231 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1321 604350 5828016 1099 120 -60 348 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1320 604561 5827809 1126 120 -60 57 Ended early due to major fault zone 25-DH-1319 604404 5827992 1095 120 -70 198 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1318 604445 5828098 1055 120 -60 243 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1317 604186 5828166 1076 120 -60 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1316 604514 5828073 1050 120 -60 177 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1315 604231 5828163 1075 120 -60 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1314 604160 5828218 1056 120 -70 270 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1313 604566 5827908 1100 120 -60 204 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1312 604538 5827921 1095 120 -60 205 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1311 604590 5827935 1084 120 -60 330 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1310 604592 5827961 1091 120 -60 211 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1309 604592 5827958 1071 120 -60 237 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1308 603280 5829250 966 120 -60 150 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1307 604565 5827974 1068 120 -60 200 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1306 603451 5829400 927 120 -60 123 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1305 603657 5829226 919 120 -60 126 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1304 604536 5827986 1067 120 -60 225 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1303 603960 5828754 943 100 -55 156 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1302 604194 5828180 1066 120 -63 282 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1301 603708 5829029 929 150 -55 188 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1300 604388 5828063 1085 120 -60 274 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1299 604369 5828043 1093 120 -60 336 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1298 604402 5828088 1074 120 -59 334 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1297 604354 5828069 1084 120 -59 342 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1296 604484 5828054 1061 120 -50 180 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1295 604484 5828054 1061 120 -60 33 Ended early due to drill trace spacing 25-DH-1294 604345 5828120 1075 120 -58 351 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1293 604284 5828149 1076 120 -60 453 Successfully completed per design 25-DH-1292 604223 5828189 1068 120 -62 270 Successfully completed per design

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106648562/en/

Contact

For more information, contact:

Peter Mah

(604) 601-3651

info@spanishmountaingold.com