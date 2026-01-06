Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Core Hole PC25-158 Intersects 60.37 m at 4.36 gpt Gold and 6.38 gpt Silver

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce it has received assays from the latest core hole, PC25-158 on the Philadelphia project in Arizona. This hole extends the wide zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the Perry Discovery 110 metres ("m") north from hole PC25-156. Drilling is continuing with PC25-159 stepping out a further 60m to the north.

Highlights of Core Hole PC25-158

Hole located 60m north of the thick stockwork zone in hole PC25 -157 (reported December 8, 2025) and 110m north of a high-grade intercept in PC25-156 (reported Sept. 17, 2025).

4.33m at 19.37 grams per tonne (gpt) Au and 19.36 gpt Ag (TW 2.60m) from 290.09m downhole

24.21m at 6.28 gpt Au and 7.18 gpt Ag (TW 14.53m) from 285.85m downhole

Total zone 60.37m at 4.36 gpt Au and 6.38 gpt Ag (TW 36.22m) from 279.21m downhole

Greg Hahn V.P. Exploration comments:" The Perry discovery continues to be well mineralized and extends a further 60m north from the last reported hole. Vein textures continue to indicate we are still only at the top of the boiling zone of this impressive system. It is my objective to continue to push out the Perry strike length both to the north and south to demonstrate the scale of the mineralized structure. We know the host structure (generally known as the Arabian Fault) extends for +3 kilometres. We need to determine how much of that structure, which lies entirely within Arizona Gold & Silver property, is well mineralized. The potential scale of this discovery both along strike and to depth is very significant. I look forward to seeing the intercept in hole PC25-159, currently in progress."

Core Hole PC25-158

Core hole PC25-158 was collared at a 024 degrees azimuth and -70 degrees inclination. It intersected stockwork quartz+calcite mineralization in andesite and conglomerate above the footwall granite. Mineralization starts at 279.21m in andesite and continues into conglomerate at 322.37m before encountering the Hanging Wall (HW) vein itself at 333.54m. The high-grade interval occurs at the top of the mineralized structure, as encountered in hole PC25-157. It is associated with higher densities of quartz+bladed calcite veins. The shift of the high-grade intercepts into the hanging wall of the structure is similar to previous drill holes higher in the plane of the mineralized structure. The structure has always shown hanging wall and footwall veins defining the mineralized zone or corridor, the grade of those veins is what appears to vary. What is very consistent is the position and predictability of the total mineralized corridor (structure). The calcite demonstrates abundant bladed textures commonly replaced by predominantly green and yellow quartz. This suggests we are at the top of the productive (higher grade) boiling zone. The entire mineralized interval is summarized in the table below. See accompanying section.

Grades have increased from PC25-157 to PC25-158 indicating a vector of increasing potential towards our current hole PC25-159, located 60m further northward. That hole is approaching the target. Importantly, silver:gold ratios are ~1:1 in the high-grade zone and slightly higher than 1:1 in the surrounding stockwork zone. Low silver to gold ratios such as this are an indication that we are in, or near the upwelling or "feeder" zone which fed the vein system. Importantly, sulfur (S) remains extremely low throughout the intercept averaging less than or equal to 0.01% S, indicating there is little to no sulfide in the entire mineralized interval. Also, trace metals are very low in both the wall rock and the mineralized zone.

Summary Assay Results for Core Hole PC25-158

From (m) To (m) Thick (m) Au gpt Ag gpt 290.09 294.42 4.33 19.37 19.36 within 285.85 310.06 24.21 6.28 7.18 within 279.21 339.57 60.37 4.36 6.38

True thickness of the above intercepts is estimated at 60% of drilled thickness.



Click Image To View Full Size

Mike Stark, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Philadelphia project's deep high grade mineralized zone continues to expand along strike, following the results from hole -156. We expect to provide an update on hole -159 next week, as drilling approaches the target zone. The Company remains in a strong financial position, with all outstanding warrants and options currently well in the money. Funds are being deposited steadily from the exercise of warrants."

Core Hole PC25-159

Core hole PC25-159 is targeted to intersect the Perry zone 60m north of the intercept in PC25-158 and 170m north of the high-grade intercept in PC25-156. PC25-159 is approaching the target and is currently at 289.94m.

QA/QC Protocols

The HQ core is delivered in its entirety to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona where it is sawed in half based upon sample intervals designated by the project geologist. Half of the core is crushed, pulverized and analyzed by fire assay with an A.A. finish for gold. A four-acid digestion and ICP analysis is used for silver and trace metal determinations. Any values greater than 5 gpt gold are re-run by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The remaining core half is preserved for further studies. Coarse rejects from crushing will be saved for metallic screen analyses, if warranted, and future metallurgical testing.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

