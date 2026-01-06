LibertyStream Achieves Consistent, Spec-Compliant Lithium Carbonate Production from Automated Refining Unit in the Texas Permian Basin

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB | OTCQB: VLTLF | FSE: I2D) ("LibertyStream" or the "Company") announces that it has achieved consistent production of lithium carbonate from its automated continuous-flow refining unit (the "Refining Unit") operating at its field site in the Permian Basin, Texas. Independent third-party laboratories have validated multiple batches of product.

Highlights

Multiple consecutive batches of lithium carbonate produced from the field Refining Unit meeting target customer specifications, as validated by independent third-party laboratories

Milestone represents completion of two of three near-term objectives previously outlined; customer sampling supported by certificates of analysis (COAs) is now underway

Following customer qualification, LibertyStream plans to advance to bulk sampling and offtake discussions to support scale-up in 2026, targeting commercial volumes beginning in 2027

This milestone follows the Company's December 1, 2025 announcement of first field production of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine and further demonstrates an integrated, end-to-end pathway that converts produced water into saleable lithium carbonate directly at the disposal well site. By pairing the Refining Unit with its proprietary direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology deployed on existing oilfield infrastructure, LibertyStream has de-risked key technical steps toward a scalable, repeatable development model it intends to expand across major U.S. basins, including the Permian and Bakken.

Lithium is designated a critical mineral in the United States, and establishing domestic supply chains remains a strategic priority for North American industry.

"Our team at LibertyStream continues to advance our lithium carbonate refining capabilities, delivering consistent, specification?compliant product from our field Refining Unit," said Alex Wylie, President & CEO of LibertyStream. "With this progress, we are firmly positioned to expand across critical U.S. oilfields in the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota."

LibertyStream Automated Continuous Flow Refining Unit Results and Strategy

Over the past 17 months, LibertyStream's Texas field operations have successfully advanced the commissioning and scale-up of its proprietary Generation 5 DLE unit. The system is designed to process up to 10,000 barrels of oilfield brine per day into a lithium chloride eluate. As previously reported in the Company's December 1, 2025 press release, since February 2025 (through November 30, 2025), LibertyStream has processed more than 350,000 barrels of brine and completed over 2,500 real-time validation tests, demonstrating the strength, consistency, and reliability of its technology platform.

In the past month, the LibertyStream team achieved another milestone by consistently converting its lithium chloride eluate into lithium carbonate that meets target technical specifications provided by prospective industrial customers (subject to customer qualification testing). Multiple batches have now been produced and independently validated by third-party laboratories, fulfilling two of the Company's three near-term objectives outlined in its December 1, 2025 press release.

Objective 1: Independent third-party validation of lithium carbonate produced from field operations - Completed

Objective 2: Consistent production meeting target specifications - Completed

Objective 3: Customer qualification supported by COAs and delivery of bulk samples - Underway

The team is currently preparing customer samples accompanied by certificates of analysis (COAs) for qualification testing. Following customer validation of the COAs, LibertyStream will begin delivering bulk samples to prospective buyers.

Upon successful customer qualification, the Company plans to initiate offtake discussions with strategic partners. LibertyStream's objective is to secure agreements that will underpin the scale-up of lithium carbonate production in 2026, with the goal of supplying commercial volumes to customers beginning in 2027.

In the interim, LibertyStream intends to sell all lithium carbonate produced-outside of customer sampling-into the spot market in 2026 from its Refining Unit operating at its Texas field site.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Ashton, P.Eng, and Meghan Klein, P.Eng of Sproule Associates Limited, each of whom are qualified persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Ashton and Ms. Klein consent to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience to deploy our proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://LibertyStream.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, the Company's expectations to replicate the current template across high-volume U.S. basins and related expectations in respect of expansion in Texas and North Dakota; the de-risking scalability of the Company's Refining Unit coupled with its DLE technology; management's expectations relating to the continued results from the Refining Unit and of its ability to continue to produce lithium carbonate therefrom; the ability of the results from pre-commercial operations to date to create meaningful shareholder value and the Company's ability to secure long-term commercial contracts; anticipated processing capacity of the Refining Unit; the next critical stage of operations for the Company; the Company's near-term focus of producing consistent lithium carbonate; the Company's intended near-term strategy and next steps to achieve such strategy; the Company's intention to initiate offtake discussions with partners; the anticipated steps and timing related to launching full-scale operations in 2026 with the goal of supplying commercial volumes by 2027; the Company's intention to commence selling all lithium carbonate produced into the spot market in 2026; the anticipated use of proceeds received from recent grant funding and option and warrant exercises to support the advancement of the Company towards commercial-scale lithium carbonate production; and the benefits to the Company's proprietary DLE technology including the anticipated reduction of capital costs associated with lithium carbonate extraction from oilfield brine by the use of existing oil and gas infrastructure and the support of clean energy transition efforts caused by the deploy of the Company's proprietary DLE technology. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including the risk that management's production estimates relating to the Refining Unit turn out to be incorrect and that the timing of launching full-scale operations may be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the Company is not able to secure appropriate partnerships, customers, and offtake agreements on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; the risk that the Company cannot achieve full commercial-scale operations on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; the risk that the Refining Unit and related DLE technology cannot be scaled on a commercial basis as currently anticipated by the Company or at all; the risk that the anticipated near-term strategy may not be executed as currently anticipated; and, generally, those known risk factors outlined in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106335452/en/

./ContentItem/Format

Our team at LibertyStream continues to advance our lithium carbonate refining capabilities, delivering consistent, specification compliant product from our field Refining Unit

Contact

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie, President & CEO

T: +1.972.626.1645

E: info@libertystream.com

Or

Bill McClain, Investor Relations

T: +1.604.773.9423

E: info@libertystream.com