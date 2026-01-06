GoldHaven Confirms High-Grade Silver up to 2,370 g/t Ag and Tungsten up to 6,550 ppm W at Magno Property, Cassiar District

VANCOUVER, Jan. 06, 2026 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from its 2025 surface exploration program at the Magno Property, located in northwestern British Columbia. Results confirm high-grade silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, and critical-mineral mineralization across multiple zones, including historical and newly defined showings, reinforcing Magno's potential as a district-scale polymetallic system.

Notable assay results include silver values up to 2,370 g/t Ag, lead exceeding 20% Pb, zinc values up to 19.25% Zn, tungsten values up to 6,550 ppm W, and indium values up to 334 ppm In, returned from surface sampling across the property.

Highlights:

High-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization confirmed, with grab samples returning up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, and 19.25 % Zn from the Magno and D Zones.

Widespread anomalous silver values, with 45 of 357 samples returning >100 g/t Ag.

Strong tungsten results, including 32 samples >1,000 ppm W and a maximum value of 6,550 ppm W from the Vines Lake occurrence.

Consistent tungsten mineralization confirmed at the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones, with multiple samples ranging from 500 to 5,000 ppm W and an anomalous population exceeding 0.2% W.

Critical mineral potential demonstrated, with indium values up to 334 ppm In associated with Sphalerite (Zn).

Verification of multiple historical showings and identification of new targets across the property.

Recognition of geochemical zoning consistent with a large, intrusive-related mineral system.





The 2025 program was designed to systematically verify historical mineral occurrences and expand the geochemical database across the Company's 36,973.29-hectare land package. A total of 357 rock samples were collected and analyzed using an expanded, modern analytical suite to better characterize the property's complex polymetallic zoning.

Sample_ID Showing Ag (ppm)

ME-MS41 Pb (%)

ME-MS41 Zn (%)

ME-MS41 J647437 Magno 2370 >20 % 3.81% J647022 Magno 2210 >20 % 0.11% J647457 Magno 1740 >20 % 0.23% J647569 Magno 1500 >20 % 0.56% J647554 Magno 1410 >20 % 2.20% J647623 Middle D 1390 >20 % 2.32% J647101 Magno 1305 >20 % 0.81% J647327 Magno 1280 >20 % 0.85% J647018 Magno 1080 >20 % 5.84% J647047 Magno 823 >20 % 11.45%



Table 1 - Top 10 Ag results with associated Pb and Zn values

Figure 1- Ag Sample locations from the 2025 Field Program at the Magno Zone

Sample_ID Showing In (ppm)

ME-MS41 Zn (%)

ME-MS41 J647329 Middle D 334 16.65% J647047 Magno 229 11.45% J647437 Magno 216 3.81% J647017 Magno 209 1.89% J647029 Magno 203 12.65% J647567 Magno 188.5 8.70% J647560 Magno 173 5.24% J647048 Magno 170 8.23% J647559 Magno 162.5 5.66% J647049 Magno 127.5 2.69%



Table 2 - Top 10 In values with associated Zn results.

Sample_ID Showing W (ppm)

ME-MS81 J647321 Vines Lake 6550 J647260 Dead Goat 5380 J647326 4380 J647205 Kuhn 4260 J647259 Dead Goat 3920 J647213 Kuhn 3850 J647215 Kuhn 3360 J647262 Dead Goat 3170 J647485 Dead Goat 2930 J647261 Dead Goat 2840



Table 3 - Top 10 Tungsten values from the 2025 Field Program.

Figure 2 - Tungsten samples from the 2025 Field Program at the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones.

Note - The above samples are grab samples taken to verify and characterize mineralization from the historic occurrences. They are not indicative of expected overall deposit grades.

With the return of assay results, the Company has successfully achieved the primary objective of the 2025 field program: validating historical surface results and expanding upon them using a modern, multi-element, and multi method analytical approach. Given the size of the property and the presence of multiple mineralization styles, all samples were analyzed using both a 52-element ICP-MS method and lithium borate fusion, allowing for improved detection of precious metals, base metals, tungsten, and critical minerals across varying lithologies and alteration styles. This approach proved particularly effective in refining the distribution and continuity of tungsten mineralization.

Results from the Magno and D Zones reinforce the possibility that they are part of a larger, laterally extensive silver-lead-zinc system. While historically interpreted as classic Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRDs), both zones also display characteristics consistent with structurally controlled hydrothermal mineralization. The confirmation of grade continuity across significant strike lengths and elevation, together with observed geochemical zoning, suggests the Magno and D Zones may represent the surface expressions of a more extensive mineralized system.

The multi-element assay data also identified a number of samples with anomalous Au-Bi-Te, possibly indicative of zoning commonly observed in intrusive-related systems. One sample (J647437) returned >25 ppm Au, accompanied by elevated bismuth (Bi) and tellurium (Te). A subset of samples exhibiting Au-Bi-Te signatures will be re-assayed using analytical methods better suited to low-level gold detection.

At the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones, tungsten assays are consistent with historical results, with multiple samples returning values between 500 and 5,000 ppm W. The Kuhn Target now demonstrates approximately 1.3 kilometres of anomalous tungsten mineralization along strike, supporting continued de-risking through follow-up mapping and sampling.

The results from the 2025 program significantly enhance GoldHaven's confidence in the Magno Property as a robust, district-scale polymetallic system with strong silver, base-metal, tungsten, and critical-mineral potential. The Company will now advance prioritized targets-including the Magno and D Zones, the Kuhn and Dead Goat tungsten areas, and the newly defined Vines Lake showing-toward detailed targeting and future drill planning.

"These results represent a major step forward in validating the Magno Property as a large, zoned polymetallic system," said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at surface, together with strong geochemical zoning and structural controls, mirrors many of the key characteristics observed at Coeur Mining's nearby Silvertip Mine, which serves as an important analogue for the silver-rich CRD mineralization at Magno. In contrast, the extensive tungsten mineralization we are seeing across multiple zones highlights a compelling and differentiated critical-metals component that is not present at Silvertip. While Magno remains an early-stage project, the scale, metal associations, and geological architecture support our view that this district has the potential to host a much larger, intrusion-related mineral system."

"Importantly, our 2025 program successfully verified historical grades and expanded the geochemical dataset using modern analytical techniques, allowing us to confidently prioritize targets such as the Magno and D Zones, Kuhn, Dead Goat, and Vines Lake as we advance toward detailed targeting and future drill planning."

Magno Project:

GoldHaven Resources' Magno Project is a district-scale exploration asset spanning 36,973.29 hectares across the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. Located just three kilometres south of the historic mining town of Cassiar and crossed by Highway 37, Magno benefits from road access and infrastructure rarely matched by early-stage exploration projects of this scale.

The project directly borders mineral claims held by Cassiar Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc., positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor with established operators active in both precious metal and polymetallic systems. Proximity to supply hubs such as Dease Lake, Watson Lake, and Whitehorse - along with potential hydroelectric access from regional infrastructure - enhances Magno's logistical and long-term development advantages.

Figure 3 - Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80e07ecd-8cc2-4f5f-a05c-e81694824f43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5da6b1b4-2238-4cc0-9c6f-38ccd31d7258

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a2e933f-4c0a-485e-8910-4aa13ce18b13