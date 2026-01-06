Northern Lights Resources Provides Corporate Recap Highlighting Strong Execution Across Key Initiatives

Vancouver, January 6, 2026 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to provide a corporate recap and a message from its Chief Executive Officer, Luka Capin, outlining the Company's achievements in 2025 and its positive outlook as it advances toward key catalysts in 2026.

I would like to thank our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in Northern Lights Resources. The past year was focused on building a strong technical and corporate foundation, advancing our understanding of our assets, and positioning the Company for value-creating catalysts ahead. With this groundwork now firmly in place, 2026 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Northern Lights.

2025: A Year of Foundation, Focus, and Momentum

During 2025, Northern Lights made meaningful progress across its portfolio, prioritizing disciplined exploration, technical validation, and strategic planning. Key achievements included:

Corporate & Strategic Milestones

Strengthened leadership and technical oversight to support rigorous, data-driven decision-making.

Advanced a focused exploration strategy targeting high-impact copper-gold and gold opportunities in proven mining jurisdictions.

Maintained a tight capital structure and disciplined capital allocation to maximize leverage to exploration success.

Technical Progress Across the Portfolio

Compiled, digitized, and reinterpreted historical datasets across core projects, establishing a modern geological framework for future exploration.

Completed targeted field programs, surveys, and surface sampling to refine drill targeting.

Advanced permitting, access, and logistical planning to ensure projects are drill-ready.

Horetzky Copper Project - British Columbia

The Horetzky Copper Project, located within the Babine Porphyry Copper Belt, remained a core focus for the Company in 2025. Work was centered on strengthening technical confidence ahead of future drilling.

2025 highlights included:

Comprehensive compilation and reinterpretation of historical drilling and geophysical data.

Advancement of soil and surface geochemistry programs to refine priority target areas.

Integration of regional geological context, highlighting similarities to nearby porphyry copper-gold systems.

Pup Copper-Gold Project - Yukon

The Pup Project continues to demonstrate strong exploration potential within a highly prospective and underexplored region. Pup represents a high-upside opportunity where systematic exploration can unlock significant value.

2025 achievements included:

Advanced geological mapping and sampling to better define structural controls and mineralized trends.

Refinement of priority zones based on geochemical anomalies and geological interpretation.

Evaluation of follow-up geophysical programs to enhance drill-targeting confidence.

Expansion and Diversification of the Project Pipeline

With a strengthened balance sheet and a focused technical team, Northern Lights continues to evaluate and advance a pipeline of prospective project opportunities in a disciplined manner aimed at growing shareholder value.

Secret Pass Gold Project (Arizona): A compelling, drill-ready gold project located in a prolific historic mining district, offering near-term value creation complementary to the Company's broader copper-gold portfolio.

Medicine Springs Silver Project (Nevada): Northern Lights holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project, optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Outlook for 2026: A Catalyst-Driven Year

With the technical groundwork established, 2026 is expected to be focused on execution, catalysts, and value creation. The Company aims to deliver consistent news flow through target generation work, exploration milestones, enhanced media engagement, and continued stakeholder outreach as it advances its portfolio.

The Company has taken a disciplined approach to building its project portfolio and technical understanding. As we move into 2026, our focus remains on execution, technical validation, and responsible advancement of our assets.

Thank you for your continued support.

Luka Capin

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Lights Resources Corp.



Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

