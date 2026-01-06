Mongoose Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Halifax, January 6, 2026 - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors approved today a grant of stock options under the Company's share-based compensation program.

Grant Terms

The Company granted a total of 2,550,000 stock options to directors and certain officers and a consultant. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.065 per share for a period of one year until January 6, 2027. The newly granted stock options vest immediately.

Following the grant, the Company now has 3,450,000 incentive stock options outstanding, representing 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

