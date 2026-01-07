Gold'n Futures Provides Update On Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, January 6, 2026 - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") announces that, further to its news release dated December 23, 2025, the Company has paused its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Consolidation").

As a result, the previously disclosed effective date of the Share Consolidation will not proceed at this time. The Company will provide a further update, including the timing and effective date of the Share Consolidation (if and when the Company elects to proceed), in due course.

All other information disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 23, 2025 remains unchanged.

Completion of the Share Consolidation (if pursued) remains subject to completion of appropriate regulatory filings with, and acceptance by, the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to pause the Share Consolidation and the Company's plans, if any, to proceed with the Share Consolidation in the future, including the timing and any anticipated effective date thereof, the completion of required regulatory filings and receipt of acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the anticipated benefits of the Share Consolidation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will determine to proceed with the Share Consolidation on terms acceptable to the Company and within an anticipated timeframe, that required filings will be completed and accepted in a timely manner, and that there will be no unforeseen delays or costs associated with the Share Consolidation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company may elect not to proceed with the Share Consolidation, delays in or failure to obtain regulatory acceptance, changes in market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

