Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

2025 Production of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces)

Cash balance of US$41M as of December 31, 2025

Vancouver, January 7, 2026 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 8,459 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) (8,180 gold ounces and 21,494 silver ounces) in the three months ended December 31, 2025.

This resulted in a total production in calendar year 2025 of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces). As a result, the Company achieved its production guidance for 2025 of 31,000-41,000 GEOs (see news release dated February 4, 2025). Financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, will be reported during March 2026. Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") are expected to be within the guidance range.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a preliminary cash balance of US$41M and no debt. This provides a strong balance sheet for Heliostar's 2026 growth initiatives, further supported by ongoing cash generated by operations.

Project

Category 2025 Guidance Total 2025 La Colorada Mine







Gold Produced (Ounces) 17,000-23,300 17,793

Silver Produced (Ounces) 45,500-51,500 57,493

GEOs Produced (Ounces)1 17,500-23,800 18,467 San Agustin Mine







Gold Produced (Ounces) 13,000-16,700 14,883

Silver Produced (Ounces) 34,000-43,000 22,469

GEOs Produced (Ounces)1 13,500-17,200 15,139 Consolidated2







Gold Produced (Ounces) 30,000-40,000 32,990

Silver Produced (Ounces) 76,500-94,500 80,527

GEOs Produced (Ounces)1 31,000-41,000 34,098 Guidance based on US$2,500 per ounce gold and $30 per ounce silver price. Totals based on average realized gold price of $3,477 and silver price of $37.52. Consolidated numbers include production from El Castillo, which was re-classified to closure status in the three months ended September 30, 2025.



Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "This is a wonderful result for our first full year of gold production. Achieving our 2025 guidance was the result of the team successfully executing on the restart of operations at our two mines; La Colorada in January and San Agustin in December. The restart of San Agustin is expected to materially increase Heliostar's year-on-year gold production in 2026, and we look forward to providing guidance for 2026 shortly. In addition to increasing production this year, we will be advancing Ana Paula through a feasibility study and recommencing the decline as we work toward our goal of becoming a 500,000 ounce per year producer by the end of the decade."

Statement of Qualified Persons

Michael Gingles, Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the production and financial information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Gingles is employed as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that the reported non-GAAP financial measures will enable certain investors to better evaluate the Company's performance, liquidity, and ability to generate cash flow. These measures do not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold producer with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska.

