Arianne Phosphate Receives Final Approval For Financial Support From The Government Of Canada

DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

JE9N: FSE (Germany)

DRRSF: OTCQB (USA)

Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQB: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has approved the Company for contribution funding of up to $735,000 to support the Company's ongoing work on processing phosphate rock and optimizing the purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") process, as previously disclosed (See Press Release dated October 6, 2025).

The funding, provided through Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program, is part of an $80.3 million investment announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit to help build secure and resilient critical minerals supply chains in Canada and, announced by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on a visit to Arianne's offices late last year.

Phosphate was added to the Canadian critical mineral list in 2024, joining the EU and was recently added to the American critical mineral list. Arianne's Lac à Paul is the only fully permitted phosphate mine in these respective jurisdictions. Having spent $100M towards the mine's advancement, the Company is now actively pursuing opportunities for the downstream production of PPA, a necessary ingredient for the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery. Aside from being the only fully permitted mine, Lac à Paul hosts one of the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit, which is igneous allowing its phosphate concentrate to be easily processed into PPA.

Arianne's decision to pursue downstream opportunities will allow the Company to be a key supplier as the West looks to move away from China, which currently controls over 90% of the LFP market. Beyond their use in EVs, LFPs are used in energy storage systems ("ESS"), a market growing rapidly both for home usage and their use in data centers, as applications like AI further accelerate demands.

"Investing in initiatives like Arianne Phosphate's Technology Centre reinforces Canada's position as a global leader in critical minerals. This commitment drives innovation, strengthens supply chain resilience, and creates good jobs for Canadians," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By harnessing our natural resources responsibly, we are ensuring Canada remains at the forefront of the clean technology transition-advancing the priorities we set with our G7 partners in Kananaskis and building a cleaner, more secure future for all."

"Canada's support for Arianne Phosphate's cutting-edge project demonstrates our commitment to building a secure and sustainable supply of critical minerals-key to advancing clean energy technologies. Investments like this create good jobs and strengthen our ability to source essential resources right here at home in Quebec for generations to come," added Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

"Arianne appreciates Minister Hodgson and the Government of Canada's support of our project," said Marco Gagnon, Arianne Phosphate's Executive Chairman of the Board. "Initiatives like this are key if the West is going to build its own supply chain. This investment helps Arianne to move the Lac à Paul project forward in a way that benefits the country and all of our stakeholders. Phosphate is essential to LFP battery technology, global food and agricultural supply, it is used in pharmaceuticals and semiconductor production; our progress aligns closely with Canada's vision of becoming a leader in critical minerals."

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.