Arizona Sonoran Granted Dust Permit for the Cactus Project

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company") an emerging US-based copper developer, is pleased to announce it has been granted the Dust Permit from the Pinal County Air Quality Division and based on the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") issued in November 2025.

Travis Snider, VP Sustainability and External Relations at ASCU commented, "The Dust Permit is the first permit to be received post-PFS, which outlined annual production of 113,000 short tons of copper cathode over the first 10 years of the 22-year project life. The team has also begun amending the Aquifer Protection Permit (APP), Industrial Air Permit and Mined Land Reclamation Permit (MLRP), which are all led by Arizona State regulators. We anticipate the APP and Industrial Air permits to be in hand mid-year, while the MLRP should be completed later this year in conjunction with an expected final investment decision. Our team is committed to the development of the Cactus Project and we look forward to responsibly advancing the Cactus Project towards restart, with the benefit of shareholders, stakeholders and the community in mind."

PERMITTING BACKGROUND

Following the initial public offering in late-2021, the Company fully permitted the Cactus Project, which at that time envisaged 28,000 short tons per annum of copper cathode within an 18-year mine life. By 2023, the permits received included the initial APP and MLRP, as well as the Industrial Air permit, which was amended in 2024. Today, the conceptual production profile has been simplified and grown substantially, with the inclusion of the Parks/Salyer mineral body as an open pit, alongside the Cactus Project open pit, warranting further amendments to the permits.

Arizona Sonoran is moving forward to re-apply for its amended permits, with targeted completion in 2026, ahead of the Feasibility Study ("FS"). Assuming the final FS has robust project economics, and project financing has been secured, the Cactus Project is expected to be fully permitted for the final investment decision as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

Arizona Sonoran is a copper exploration and development company with a 100% interest in the brownfield Cactus Project. The Cactus Project, on privately held land, contains a large-scale porphyry copper resource and a recent PFS proposes an open pit copper mine with robust economic returns. Cactus is a lower risk copper developer benefitting from a State-led permitting process, in place infrastructure, highways and rail lines at its doorstep and onsite permitted water access. The Company's objective is to develop Cactus and become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, that could generate robust returns and provide a long-term sustainable and responsible operation for the community, investors and all stakeholders. The Company is led by an executive management team and board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and " "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "advancing", "anticipated", "become", "believe", "continue", "development", "early", "emerging", "eventual", "feasibility", "intend", "long-term", "looking", "objective", "ongoing", "outcome", "potential", "progress", "project", "proposes", "risk", "study", "subject to", "to be", "updates", "view", and "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, would, will (or not) be achieved, occur, provide, result or support in the future, or which, by their nature, refer to future events. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include the standalone Feasibility Study or FS and any final investment decision (including the completion, timing and results thereof, if at all); project financing (including the timing of completion and outcome thereof, if secured); permits to be obtained and permitting amendments (including the timing and outcome thereof); early development activities (including the definition and actioning thereof); the risk of the Cactus Project; the Company's strategic and other objectives (including developing the Cactus Project and becoming a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, that could generate robust returns and provide a long-term sustainable and responsible operation for the community, investors and all stakeholders). Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future actions, results or performance. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth or referenced in this press release, as well as those stated in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Pre-Feasibility Study of the Cactus Mine Project, Pinal County, Casa Grande Arizona" with an effective date of October 20, 2025 and an issue date of November 17, 2025 (the "PFS Technical Report"), the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025 (the "AIF"), Management's Discussion and Analysis (together with the accompanying financial statements) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the quarter(s) already ended and reported in 2025 (collectively, the "2024-25 Financial Disclosure") and the Company's other applicable public disclosure (collectively, "Company Disclosure"), all available on the Company's website at www.arizonasonoran.com and under its issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others, that risks and uncertainties relating to the joint venture arrangement involving Nuton LLC in respect of the Cactus Project; project financing (on amenable terms or at all) and any eventual final investment decision; and the failure to realize any such objectives, on a basis consistent with the Company's expectations or at all); necessary financing (including project financing) not being advanced or available or secured on time and/or terms amenable to the Company or at all; and early development activities not being defined or actioned consistent with the Company's plan and/or expectations or at all, as well as the "Risk Factors" in the AIF, and the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified in the PFS Technical Report and the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure. The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors is not exhaustive; readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects that is provided in the AIF, the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure and other Company Disclosure. Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and ASCU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the AIF, the PFS Technical Report and the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure.

