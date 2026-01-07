Surge Welcomes OEM Lithium Expert to NNL Leadership

West Vancouver, January 7, 2026 - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that Nevada North Lithium LLC (NNL), the joint venture formed by the Surge and Evolution Mining Ltd. (Evolution), has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Steffen Ball as NNL's Vice President, Commercial Development.

Mr. Ball is an accomplished technical and commercial strategist specializing in critical minerals supply chains. He comes to NNL directly from senior roles at Nissan North America and Ford Motor Company, where he spearheaded battery raw material sourcing strategies. His foundational experience in mine-site operations, process engineering, and startup leadership, combined with his advanced degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines, provides a rare blend of technical credibility and commercial acumen. Mr. Ball will lead the commercial strategy, leveraging his industry relationships to unlock the value of NNL's assets and drive them toward production.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Surge, commented, "Appointing Steffen to spearhead NNL's commercial efforts represents a significant step in moving the Nevada North Lithium Project forward. With his OEM battery sourcing leadership, combined with his technical credentials, Steffen is perfectly positioned to forge strategic partnerships and accelerate our path to commercial development."

The company is also granting a total of 500,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, at an exercise price of 87 cents a share to certain directors, officers, and consultants.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium LLC

Nevada North Lithium LLC owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first three rounds of drilling at the project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 11.24 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 3010 ppm Li at a 1,250-ppm cutoff. The recently completed PEA reported an after-tax NPV 8 % US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE. A 2025 infill drill program has been completed, and assay results are pending.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

