New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

Rockport, January 7th, 2026 - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary 2025 Chairmans Message and Go-Forward Plan for 2026. In this press release, NAM is also to update shareholders on recent developments in its equity investment in MetalQuest Mining Inc. (TSXV:MQM).

Chairman and CEO Harry Barr states, "2025 is behind us and was an excellent year. However, we look ahead to 2026 and are extremely excited about the plans for 2026. I want to sincerely thank you our shareholders and interested parties for your continued support of New Age Metals. Over the past year, we delivered steady progress-advancing our diversified portfolio, strengthening our financial position, and expanding our visibility with investors and industry stakeholders through consistent outreach. Just as importantly, 2025 marked the most aggressive project acquisition program in the Company's history, as we worked to consolidate high-quality opportunities across multiple jurisdictions and commodities.

We intend to continue this acquisition-focused strategy in the year ahead due to the intense need for critical metals, the wild prices of platinum, palladium, gold, silver, copper and the fact we think this is very likely a super cycle on an international scale.

From an investor relations point of view, we are attending the VRIC 2026 conference, the PDAC 2026 and we plan to expand our investor outreach efforts in 2026 and beyond.

Going forward, our acquisition sites not only include North America, but we intend to look at Saudi Arabia, where we have been invited to attend the Future Minerals Forum 2026 (January 13-16), who have the Vision 2030 which aims to become fully sufficient by 2030. We are not only in North America, but we are also looking internationally. This press release highlights our key accomplishments in 2025 and outlines our go-forward plan for 2026. It also provides an update on New Age Metals' equity position in MetalQuest Mining."

During the year, we expanded our Gold-Antimony footprint in Newfoundland and Labrador, added gold and critical metals projects in the Kenora Mining District, and we are currently finalizing additional acquisitions in Northern Ontario's Ring of Fire region. We are also evaluating larger-scale opportunities in the Platinum Group Metals space across Ontario. In each selected jurisdiction, our focus remains the same: build a meaningful position early and advance it through disciplined, exploration-driven work.

To support this growth, we are finalizing the opening of a new field office in Kenora, which we expect will help service our Southeastern Manitoba Lithium Division, our North-Western Ontario Gold-Critical Metals Division, and our Ontario PGM portfolio. We intend to continue this acquisition-focused strategy in the year ahead, supported by strong fundamentals across critical metals and continued strength in key commodities including platinum, palladium, gold, silver, and copper. From an investor relations perspective, we will be increasing our outreach efforts in 2026 and beyond, including participation at VRIC 2026 and PDAC 2026.

Looking forward, on an international scale, our new acquisition efforts are focusing on a more international scale while also selectively expanding our North American reach. We have been invited to attend Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Forum in mid January, where the country's Vision 2030 strategy is driving significant momentum in the mining sector.

Given recent geopolitical developments and shifting critical-minerals supply dynamics, the Company is also evaluating timely acquisition opportunities in Central and South America as part of its ongoing, acquisition-driven growth strategy.

This press release highlights our key accomplishments in 2025, outlines our go-forward plan for 2026, and provides an update on New Age Metals' equity position in MetalQuest Mining."

New Age Metals 2025 Highlights

Over 350% share price appreciation from January 2025 to January 2026.

$4.0 million raised, including a lead order from Mr. Eric Sprott, one of the mining sector's most respected investors

Five industry conferences attended, strengthening investor and industry relationships

12 new properties/projects acquired (8 in Newfoundland Labrador and 4 in the Kenora District, Ontario) - part of the Company's most aggressive acquisition program to date

25 press releases issued, keeping shareholders consistently informed

Newfoundland Gold-Antimony: Phase 1 field program completed; priority targets defined for Phase 2

Alaska (Genesis): Summer fieldwork completed; 2026 program planning underway

Northwestern Ontario (Kenora): Due diligence and follow-up work completed; 2026 exploration planning underway

New North-Western Ontario regional office situated 1 mile outside of Kenora secured to support expanded operational activity throughout Ontario and Manitoba.

Financing and Shareholder Alignment

A key milestone in 2025 was the successful completion of our $4 million financing, which provides a strong foundation as we move into 2026. The Company is also pleased to have Eric Sprott participate in the financing. Following his investment, Mr. Sprott now owns approximately 36% of the Company on a partially diluted basis. NAM views this as meaningful validation and long-term alignment with one of the most respected investors in our sector. The Company is proud that, year-to-date, New Age Metals has generated over 350% share price appreciation in 2025, rewarding shareholders for their continued support.

PGM Division (Ontario River Valley + Alaska Genesis)

Our Platinum Group Metals Division remains a cornerstone of New Age Metals. At the River Valley Palladium Project in Ontario, one of the largest undeveloped Palladium Projects in North America, we continued to advance and position our flagship asset for its next stage of development. During the year, we completed important groundwork to support upcoming exploration, including clearing the existing road to our Mustang Project area, covering the lower 4 kilometres of our 16-kilometre strike length, in preparation for the first geophysical program on the property in over 20 years. While we remain disciplined in today's palladium market, it has been encouraging to see renewed strength emerging across the broader PGM complex. Further announcements regarding our Summer/Fall exploration plans are forthcoming.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Price of Palladium per ounce in USD. As of January 5th, 2026, palladium is trading at ~US$1,719 per ounce, up from ~US$916 on January 6th, 2025.

In Alaska, we completed our summer fieldwork at the Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project and advanced our understanding of priority targets. With this seasonal work completed, our technical team is now planning the next steps for 2026. This Project has received new interest from outside parties, and it is our objective to find a partner and/or fund the next phase of work ourselves before the end of Summer 2026.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Image showing the loaded ATV trailer and the trailing ATV with field crew members.

North-Western Division (Kenora Mining District, Kenora, Ontario)

In 2025, New Age Metals launched and rapidly expanded its North-Western Ontario Division by optioning the Bonanza Ridge Gold and Critical Metals Project and then building on that foundation through additional strategic property options in the district, including the Magnet Lake and Lavender Lake-South Gibi Lake properties-an ever-expanding land position designed to consolidate high-quality opportunities early. We believe the Kenora Mining District remains underexplored, and with gold prices having re-rated, the Company sees a compelling opportunity to assemble a meaningful footprint and advance a disciplined, exploration-driven program focused on target generation and value creation. To support this growth and accelerate execution on the ground, New Age Metals also secured a regional office to better coordinate local exploration activities, technical work, and stakeholder engagement as the Division continues to scale.

Additional acquisitions are being finalized and planned for the Kenora Mining District in regard to both Gold and Critical Metals Projects.

NAM's technical team are currently finalizing the 2026 exploration plans which are slated to begin near the end of April and will continue throughout the Summer and Fall on all of its Projects on all its divisions. Further announcements will be forthcoming.

We invite you to watch our Kenora project due diligence videos here:

Kenora Due Diligence Part One

Kenora Due Diligence Part Two



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Kenora Due Diligence Trip Team Picture. Left to right - Doug Bundy, Harry Barr, Mikaela Miller, Dr William Stone, Craig Ravnas, Farid Mammadov

Newfoundland Division (Gold-Antimony)

Our Newfoundland and Labrador Division advanced significantly through 2025. We completed Phase 1 fieldwork on our Gold-Antimony properties and defined high-priority targets for Phase 2 follow-up. Newfoundland and Labrador has become a key focus of our broader acquisition strategy, and we believe the combination of geological potential and growing interest in critical minerals (antimony) supports continued disciplined expansion and exploration in the region. Click here for out most recent announcement on the Newfoundland Division. Further announcements regarding exploration are forthcoming.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Overview Map of NAM's Central Newfoundland Au-Sb Projects Showing Planned Xcite Flight Lines Over the Sentinel Property

South-Eastern Manitoba Division (Lithium/Rare Elements)

In Manitoba, our Lithium and Rare Elements portfolio continues to be supported by our partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd.. Through 2025, we remained focused on disciplined planning and maintaining project momentum while aligning near-term activity with broader market conditions. We believe this division remains an important source of longer-term optionality for New Age Metals and a key part of our diversified strategy. Further announcements regarding exploration and forthcoming.

New Age Metals' Lithium Division is a major claimholder in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, exploring hard-rock lithium and rare elements including tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. The division is being advanced through NAM's farm-in/joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd. (MinRes), which has approved a minimum maintenance budget for May 2025-April 2026 due to current lithium prices and regional wildfire risk. NAM plans to submit budgets for the Manitoba Lithium Division before the end of February 2026 to its partner, Mineral Resources Ltd and typically the 2026 budget is approved in H1-2026.

NAM is also leveraging academic partnerships: a $1.5M NSERC Alliance grant (the grant is shared on a 50% 50% basis with Grid Metals) led by the University of Manitoba which will include work and exploration activities NAM's Bird River properties in 2025/2026/2027.

Strategic Exposure through MetalQuest Mining

In August 2025, New Age Metals increased its position in MetalQuest Mining (TSXV: MQM | OTC: MQMIF | FSE: E7Q), a strategic minerals development company advancing the High-Purity Lac Otelnuk Iron Project in Quebec's Labrador Trough. MQM is working to update the project's historic 2015 Feasibility Study through a Gap Analysis led by AtkinsRéalis. MQM has also announced the acquisition of a district-scale critical minerals project in Ontario's Ring of Fire region. NAM owns a significant equity position in MetalQuest Mining. We encourage NAM shareholders to read the latest MetalQuest Mining press release.

Investor Engagement and Conferences

2025 was also a strong year for investor engagement. We met with shareholders, funds, brokers, and new contacts across several important conferences and events, including:

• VRIC 2025

• PDAC 2025

• THE Mining Investment Event 2025 (Québec City)

• New Orleans Investment Conference

• Ontario Critical Minerals Forum

We plan to maintain-and expand-this outreach in 2026, including attendance at VRIC 2026, the Saudi Future Minerals Forum, and additional industry meetings in Japan, along with key events such as Roundup Vancouver 2026. The Company will also be attending PDAC 2026. This is shaping up to be our busiest year yet in terms of conferences and investor outreach.

These events remain an important part of our strategy-improving awareness, strengthening relationships, and ensuring the market understands the scale of our opportunity and the value of our diversified approach. Together with our ongoing online communications, we aim to consistently educate and update shareholders on our progress.

Qualified Person

Max Kaczmer, P.Geo., a Practicing Registrant and Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kaczmer is a consulting geologist to New Age Metals Inc. and is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The QP's review was limited to high-level geological context, property descriptions, and the general status of exploration activities. The QP has not independently verified historical exploration data, mineral resource estimates, economic analyses, or third-party technical studies referenced or implied herein, and does not assume responsibility for forward-looking or non-technical statements.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of critical green metal projects in North America. The Company has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Element division, an Antimony-Gold Division as well as an investment in MetalQuest Mining's (TSXV:MQM | OTC:MQMIF) high purity Lac Otelnuk Iron Project.

The PGE Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska.

The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. NAM is developing its lithium division in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes"), one of the world's largest lithium producers. A minimum budget to maintain the Projects has been approved by Mineral Resources Ltd for May 2025 to April 2026. The Companies agreed to the minimum budget due to current lithium pricing and forest fire dangers in the immediate area

In April 2024, a $1.5M NSERC Alliance grant was awarded to a collaboration led by the University of Manitoba (Drs. Fayek and Camacho), with academic partners from Lakehead University (Dr. Hollings) and industry partners including New Age Metals and Grid Metals. This research is focused on advancing Canada's critical metals sector, with New Age Metals' portion targeting its Bird River lithium properties. Approximately $107,000 of work is planned on New Age's properties in 2025. The early work will include core sampling and field visits starting this summer. The project will likely extend beyond the original 3-year term, due to its delayed start.

New Age Metals Inc. is supporting a successful $180K Mitacs research grant, awarded in 2023, through its $90K contribution (already accounted for and paid under the Mineral Resources joint venture). This academic partnership with the University of New Brunswick and the University of British Columbia is focused on understanding the origin and controls of lithium pegmatite mineralization in the Cat Lake-Winnipeg River field. Fieldwork for the MSc. thesis has been completed, while the post-doctoral phase is ongoing at UNB. This collaboration provides access to top-tier scientific expertise and equipment, significantly reducing analysis costs and adding long-term value to the project.

NAM's Antimony-Gold division is in Newfoundland and spans over 19,800 hectares consisting of 11 non-contiguous properties. Six of these properties are in St. Alban's area, along Canstar's Swanger and Little River mineralized trends. The remaining 5 properties are strategically located along the same geological trend as the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and in proximity to New Found Gold's Queensway South Gold Project. Management has completed Phase 1 exploration. Phase 2 has been initiated, and further news will follow. On July 30th, the Company was pleased to announce that it has received formal approval under Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program, including eligibility for the Critical Minerals Assistance (CMA) and Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance (PCMA) streams. The potential rebate total for eligible exploration activities is $71,975.

The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for our and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska and results from our Summer/Fall Program are expected by the end of the year.

On August 6, 2025, New Age Metals announced an additional investment in a 4th critical metal. NAM currently owns approximately 12.79% and holds warrants that, if exercised with today's issued and outstanding shares of MQM, would bring NAM to a 19.05% interest in MetalQuest Mining inc.

MetalQuest Mining inc. is developing one of North Americas largest iron projects, where approximately $120 million has been spent on the project. For more information, please visit MetalQuestMining.com . High-purity iron became a critical metal Federally in Canada and in the Provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador in 2024. In the summer of 2025, MQM contracted AtkinsRealis, an international engineering company, to complete a GAP Analysis on the Lac Otelnuk Project and its 2015 Feasibility Study. Results are expected in Q4 2025.

Management is currently aggressively seeking new mineral acquisition opportunities on an international scale. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Farid Mammadov at faridm@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harry Barr"

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

