Stellar Africagold Updates Drilling Activities at the Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

Vancouver - January 7, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") is provides the following update on the exploration and drilling program at Tichka Est Gold Project in the High Atlas of Morocco.

1. Drilling Program Progress

Summary of drilling progress to December 12, 2025:

8 diamond drill holes completed, totaling 1,311.9 Metres.

Average drilling rate of 11 meters per operating day.

Since December 12, 2025, drilling operations have been suspended due to exceptional inclement weather conditions, including heavy rains and repeated snowfalls in the area of the project.



Status of drill holes:

5 drill holes have been fully sampled and assayed, including TCK1 (See news release October 2, 2025 for details of TCK1 assay results), which intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals (13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au including 2 meters of 22.28 g/t Au, and16 meters of 1.98 g/t Au including 1 meter of 11.55 g/t Au)

Assay results are being reviewed and analyzed.

1 drill hole has been sampled and is currently at Afrilab, an ISO-certified laboratory in Marrakech, for analysis.

Cores from 2 drill holes are pending transport from Tichka Est project site to Afrilab for analysis.

2 final drill holes remain to be drilled which will complete the planned 1,500 meters drill program.

All pending assays results will be released once they are received, validated, compiled, analyzed and integrated into the geological working model.

About the weather-related delay.



Notwithstanding the 2,500 meters elevation of the Tichka Est Gold Project, these adverse weather conditions over this length of time are relatively unusual events for this area of Morocco. However, the significant rains and snow have impaired access to the Tichka Est project site and infrastructure, specifically:

• Access roads to the drill site have been degraded and rendered impassable interrupting safe access for personnel, equipment and water supplies, and support logistics.

• Despite the diligent and ongoing efforts by the Stellar field team to rehabilitate and stabilize the road network during this period, progress has been repeatedly interrupted by new episodes of rain and snow, leading to additional closures of key access routes.

Stellar's priority remains the safety of personnel and the integrity of equipment. The Company continues to monitor conditions closely and will resume drilling operations as soon as weather conditions improve, and safe access and operations is assured.

Next Steps

Over the coming weeks, the Company will:

Resume drilling as soon as weather permits and access roads have been rehabilitated, Continue the integration of all drill assays and structural measurements, Update lithological and alteration models, and Prioritize targets for the next drill campaign.

CEO Commentary

"In spite of the recent unavoidable weather-related interruption we are very pleased with the dedication and commitment of our on-site team and with the technical progress achieved thus far during this campaign. The structural model for Tichka Est remains valid and the potential to expand mineralized zones within and beyond the Zone B-structural corridor is still very strong. We look forward to resuming drilling and advancing surface prospecting as soon as weather permits and operations can be conducted safely and efficiently." J-Francois Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer, Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, CEng MIMMM, s Selar director and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101

About the Tichka Est Gold Project

The Tichka Est Gold Project comprises seven permits covering an area of 82km2 located in the High Altas region of Morocco approximately 90km south of Marrakech. Under an earn-in agreement with Morocco's National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONYHM) Stellar can earn an 85% interest after incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2.39M (C$3.5M) over three years.

To date early-stage exploration (mapping, sampling, trenching and a small first pass RC drill program) has identified three gold-bearing zones: Zone A extending over 450 meters along strike, Zone B: extending over two kilometers along strike and Zone C extending over two kilometers along strike. Additionally, regional stream sediment sampling over a 12 km2 area surrounding the three known gold zones identified numerous other metal anomalous zones that warrant further mapping and sampling. In total the following anomalies have been highlighted: 6 zones anomalous for gold, 5 zones anomalous for silver, 2 zones anomalous for copper and 3 zones anomalous for lead and zinc. Most areas of the seven permits have never received any modern exploration.

For more detailed information on the Tichka Est Gold Project readers are referred to Stellar's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

About Stellar Africagold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals

in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its

early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is now operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of PSUs, the potential vesting of such PSUs upon the achievement of future production milestones, the issuance of common shares of the Company upon settlement of vested PSUs, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

