Katoro Final Technical Report Generates 80 High Priority Drill Targets

British Columbia, January 7, 2026 - Cameo Resources Inc. (CSE: MEO, FSE: Z88) ("Cameo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now in receipt of the TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE INVESTIGATION OF GOLD MINERALIZED ZONES USING DRONE-MOUNTED MAGNETIC AND INDUCED POLARIZATION (IP) DATASET AT THE KATORO-GEITA GOLD PROJECT, SUKUMALAND GOLDFIELDS, NORTH TANZANIA (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report provides detailed interpretation of Magnetic and Induced Polarization surveys performed over its 100% owned, 19.58 square kilometer, Katoro Gold Property ("Katoro" or the "Property"), located in the Geita region of the Lake Victoria Goldfields of Tanzania.

Highlights of the Technical Report:

Integrated interpretation of the geophysical results has determined five distinct mineralized zones identified in the project area detected at varying depths ranging from a few meters below the surface to ~100 m.

These zones appear to extend west and/or east beyond the boundaries of the project area and/or surveyedblocks, indicating additional potential areas for gold mineralization

These zones depict three significant trends aligned with the magnetic lineaments interpreted as faults and/or shear zones with the most dominant E-W trend mirroring the Tembo gold deposit of Buckreef Gold Mine.

The prospective mineralized zones are characterized by moderate to high chargeability values of up to 250 mV/V, and generally low-intermediate resistivity values of ~10 ?m to 700 ?m. The zones are presumed to be associated with disseminated sulphides and gold mineralization within the Precambrian rocks and quartz veins foundwithin shear zones.

High chargeability values in the prospective zones indicate potential areas likely to host sulphide-rich gold mineralization.

A total of eighty (80) drill holes were proposedfor drilling in the project area to explore potential mineralized zones. (Figure 1)

The Company plans to directly proceed with phased drilling campaigns at its Katoro property to systematically evaluate the massive amount of drill targets generated from this maiden geophysical exploration work. A 10-15 drill hole drill program is presently being designed to evaluate the first two of the five mineralized zones. The Company has solicited bids from several qualified drilling contractors in Tanzania and expects to lock in a contract shortly with drilling anticipated as quickly as early February.

Brian Thurston, PGeo, states: "The Company's goal of targeting mineralization and fast-tracking a drill campaign is now close to completion with 80 priority drill targets having been generated in only 4 months on the property. The team has proven their commitment by quickly delivering on this first ever drilling of the Katoro Property using modern science as a guide. The results from the Technical Report indicate the high prospectivity for gold mineralization to be discovered on the Katoro property and the Company is extremely encouraged as they continue to see similarities between the Katoro Property and the Tembo Gold Mine ~7km northeast and the Buckreef Gold Mine ~15km northeast."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Project area map showing the proposed drill holes to intersect the prospective mineralized zones generated from the integrated interpretation of the Technical Report results.

Qualified Person

Brian Thurston, P.Geo., the Company's technical advisor and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About The Katoro Gold Property

The Property covers 19.58 square kilometers situated within the prospective Sukumaland Greenstone Belt within the Lake Victoria Goldfield (LVGF). One of the most important mining sites in Africa, Tanzania's LVGF holds several multi-million-ounce gold deposits and has ongoing operations by some of the largest gold companies in the world. The concessions have been mined by artisanal miners for some time, evidenced by the multiple shallow pits and trenches showing iron carbonate altered mafic volcanics (basalts) and quartz feldspar porphyry intrusions. Gold is associated with grey quartz veins and stringers that exhibit a pinch and swell characteristic, parallel to the fabric of east-west shear zones. The concessions occur within a broader area that has seen exploration and mining activities by several companies including, TRX Gold Corporation (TSX:TRX), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU), and IAMGold Corp. (TSX:IMG).

About Cameo Resources Inc.

Cameo Resources Inc. is a dynamic mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral deposits. Cameo's Katoro property covers 19.58 Km2 situated within the prospective Sukumaland greenstone belt within the Lake Victoria goldfield (LVGF). One of the most important mining sites in Africa, Tanzania's LVGF holds several multimillion-ounce gold deposits and has continuing operations by some of the largest gold companies in the world. The concessions have not been explored by modern methods until now. For more information on Cameo Resources, please visit the website at www.cameoresourcesinc.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Cameo, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks that lease holder will not approve the sale of the Property, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Cameo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

