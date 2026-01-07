Panther Minerals Announces OTCQB Uplist

Vancouver, January 7, 2026 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., effective at market open on January 7, 2026. The Company will trade under the symbol GLIOF on the OTCQB, while continuing to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under its existing symbol.

Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance Panther's visibility among U.S. investors, improve liquidity, and broaden the Company's investor base by providing greater accessibility to the U.S. capital markets.

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that meet high standards for financial reporting and corporate governance. By meeting OTCQB eligibility requirements, Panther strengthens its profile with institutional and retail investors alike while reinforcing its commitment to best practices in disclosure and governance.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is a meaningful step forward for Panther," said Ram Kumar, CEO of Panther. "This achievement reflects our continued focus on transparency and capital markets excellence, and we believe it will improve liquidity and provide greater exposure to U.S. investors as we advance our exploration and corporate objectives."

Existing shareholders are not required to take any action. Panther Minerals will continue to trade on the CSE and remain subject to all applicable Canadian securities laws and exchange requirements.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Panther Minerals trades on the CSE Exchange under the symbol PURR, the OTCBQ under the symbol GLIOF and in FWB under the symbol 2BC.

PANTHER MINERALS INC.

Ram Kumar, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, the anticipated benefits of such uplisting, improved liquidity, increased market visibility, and access to U.S. investors. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with OTCQB and CSE listing requirements, market conditions, investor interest, and general economic, competitive, and regulatory risks. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

