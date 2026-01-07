Hi-View Resources Inc. 2025 Year In Review

VANCOUVER - Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) provides a summary of its 2025 corporate and exploration activities.

During 2025, Hi-View Resources Inc. completed multiple equity financings and significantly expanded its exploration footprint through acquisitions, option agreements, and claim staking. These efforts resulted in the addition of several strategic mineral properties in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, strengthening the Company's portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets within a stable, mining friendly jurisdiction. Currently, Hi-Views 100% owned and optioned projects in the Toodoggone cover more than 27,791 hectares.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Toodoggone Land Package

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented, "2025 marked a pivotal year for Hi-View, highlighted by our expansion in the Toodoggone District, where we have become the fifth-largest landholder north of Kemess. We have advanced a robust pipeline of exploration opportunities, including two high-priority porphyry targets at Lawyer's East and Borealis's Cas, a newly identified Copper Zone at our Golden Stranger epithermal project, and several additional priority targets. Looking ahead to 2026, our focus will be on systematic, disciplined exploration to unlock the full potential of this highly prospective land package. The molybdenum anomaly at Lawyer's East is particularly exciting, as molybdenum is a well-recognized pathfinder for porphyry systems. Its proximity to the AuRORA porphyry highlights the strong discovery potential of the project and underscores the opportunity for significant long-term value creation for Hi-View shareholders."

Geological Milestones

Through disciplined and efficient use of its 2025 exploration budget, Hi-View achieved the following milestones:

Lawyer's East

Upon completing a limited soil sampling program on the Lawyer's East targeting northwest structures identified in a 2022 airborne survey the Company discovered a new anomaly. The eastern anomaly measures approximately 1.4 by 1 km and returned values up to 673 ppm Cu, 93 ppm Mo, and 0.531 ppm Au, along with a high-grade silver result of 59.3 ppm Ag just outside of the main copper-molybdenum zone.

Figure 2. Soil Sampling - Au Figure 3. Soil Sampling - Mo

Golden Stranger

The Company completed ground magnetics VLF and sampling and structural mapping and made the following milestones. The Main Zone hosts semi-continuous mineralization over 270 m strike, averaging 4-7 m true width to a depth of 80 m, with historical trenching results including 6.9 m grading 8.31 g/t Au and 3.9 m at 14.26 g/t Au. A new Copper Zone surface anomaly was discovered extending 330 m × 70 m, with samples up to 3.72% Cu, 2.42 g/t Au, and 1,400 ppm Ag, associated with chalcocite, malachite, and bornite in hematized andesite.



Summary of 2025: A Year of Consolidation

During 2025, Hi-View, executed a focused district-scale consolidation strategy in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, significantly expanding its land position through a series of acquisitions, option agreements, and new mineral tenure applications. Throughout the year Hi-View made the following acquisitions.

Borealis Project - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

The Borealis Project is a large land package totaling 9,106.06 hectares located immediately adjacent to Centerra Gold's Kemess Complex. Acquired in August 2025, the project captures multiple historically documented mineral occurrences and prospective intrusive and carbonate-hosted systems. The Company is reviewing historical geological and geophysical data to guide future exploration activities.

Figure 4. Borealis Placer Dome Induced Polarization Survey

BEN Claim - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

The BEN Claim preveoulsy owned by TDG Gold is located within the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia and was completely surrounded by the Lawyers East block. Acquired in February 2025, the claim is strategically positioned adjacent to Amarc Resources' AuRORA copper-gold discovery. Initial work has focused on integration of the claim into Hi-View's broader district-scale geological model, with further technical evaluation planned as part of ongoing exploration planning.

Lawyers East Contiguous Claims - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

In May 2025, Hi-View acquired additional contiguous claims totaling 613.24 hectares adjacent to the Lawyers East block. The newly acquired ground captures extensions of favourable stratigraphy and structural trends along strike from known mineralized zones. Planning has commenced to incorporate these claims into follow-up exploration programs within the broader Lawyers and Golden Stranger project area.

Saunders and Nub Projects - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

The Saunders and Nub Projects, acquired in August 2025, comprise a combined 1,083.5 hectares and are located near the Kemess porphyry district and Amarc Resources' JOY Project. The projects host geological features prospective for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Work completed to date has focused on historical data compilation and target prioritization to support future exploration planning.

Northern Claims - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Also in August 2025, Hi-View entered into option agreements to acquire the Northern Claims, totaling 1,912.46 hectares across the Toodoggone District. These claims encompass a range of geological settings considered prospective for gold and copper mineralization. Initial efforts have focused on data review and generative target assessment, with further project summaries to be provided as evaluation progresses.

Additional Claim Applications - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

In October 2025, Hi-View acquired four new mineral tenure applications totaling approximately 1,372.5 hectares. The applications cover multiple contiguous blocks designed to further consolidate the Company's district-scale land position and capture extensions of favourable stratigraphy and structural corridors. Technical evaluation of these applications is ongoing.

What is Hi-View's Strategic Focus in 2026:

In 2026, Hi-View's strategy is centered on continuing to selectively expand its land position in the Toodoggone District while advancing systematic exploration across its existing portfolio. The Company plans to prioritize fieldwork and technical programs aimed at refining geological models and identifying additional high-quality drill targets. As exploration advances, Hi-View intends to pursue further financing at improved valuations to support these programs. Once priority targets have been sufficiently defined and de-risked, the Company expects to advance to drill testing as part of a measured and disciplined exploration approach.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marilyne Lacasse, P.Geo., a technical advisor for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,791 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Northern Claims, Nub, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

