Leviathan Metals Corp. Announces Strategic Advances and Outlook for 2026

VANCOUVER, Jan. 07, 2026 - Leviathan Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Leviathan") (LVX - TSXV, LVXFF - OTCQB, 0GP - FSE) today provides a recap of its key achievements in 2025 and an outline of its plans for continued growth and exploration success in 2026, including drilling in both Botswana and Bosnia.

Our pivotal move last year was without a doubt the acquisition of Cura Exploration Botswana Corp. Through this transaction, Leviathan proudly took 100% ownership of an outstanding land position on the Kalahari Copper Belt - the KCB in Botswana. The leading asset in this portfolio is the Central Project, located immediately south of MMG Limited's world class Khoemacau cluster in a comparable geological setting.

All known copper deposits on the KCB occur at the so-called "DKF-NPF contact", most particularly where this contact is folded into structural "domes." Central hosts the next such dome south of Khoemacau, a feature that has never been drill tested on the property. Thanks to recent improvements in geophysical data acquisition and interpretation, the identification of such high order targets on the KCB has only recently arrived within reach of exploration companies. Central thus provides Leviathan with an unparalleled opportunity to make a Tier 1 copper discovery in an under-explored mineral belt of world-class significance. With an airborne survey planned at Central, our geoscientific team shortly anticipates being in receipt of additional high-quality, high-resolution data with which to plan our maiden drilling campaign at the property - for which Leviathan is funded, and for which all of the necessary permits are in hand.

With the Cura acquisition also comes an expansive Botswana uranium portfolio at which we also expect to advance exploration in 2026. The principal asset in our uranium holdings is the Serule project - and neighbouring tenure - which adjoins and falls immediately down-dip of Lotus Resources Ltd.'s Lethlakane project, acquired by Lotus in 2023 in a AUD 64 million merger transaction. Previous drilling at the property in 2023 identified a 4 kilometer wide mineralized tabular sandstone unit.

Just as noteworthy is the closing of our acquisition of Fo?a Metals Corp in Bosnia and Herzegovina, via which Leviathan secured 100% ownership in the Fo?a Project. The Fo?a Project comprises a land package in excess of 100 square kilometers within the greatly underexplored Central Dinaride zone of the Western Tethyan belt - also host to Dundee Precious Metals' high-grade Vareš project to the North of the Fo?a Project and the Trep?a Mines complex in Kosovo to its south. Despite this proven prospectivity, the Fo?a area has seen little modern exploration, with Yugoslav-era drilling at the property suggesting potentially significant untapped mineral endowment (as previously reported on February 10, 2025, historic intercepts averaging 15 meters at 13.25% Pb+Zn), together with recent high-grade rock chips and continuous soil anomalism extending over 2 kilometers.

Leviathan's initial programs at the Fo?a Project are exposing near-surface targets along key fault structures, with induced polarization geophysics planned to vector toward drillable targets, for which Leviathan is fully permitted. Bosnia and Herzegovina offers a compelling exploration setting: low-cost operations, a supportive government in the sub entity of Republika Srpska, and a legacy of mining that dates back centuries. As pioneers in this "open for discovery" belt, the Fo?a Project positions Leviathan to uncover a significant silver-base metal deposit.

Finally, with discussions advancing with potential partners, the staged disposal of Leviathan's Australian assets is anticipated in the near to mid-term.

Looking ahead, 2026 is poised to be a year of strong momentum for Leviathan. The Company's solid balance sheet, exceptional property portfolio, and team's deep expertise in Kalahari and Balkan mineral systems and operating environments create a strong foundation for success.

